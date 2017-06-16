Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority Board Votes To Fire David Ashburn

Friday, June 16, 2017

The board of directors for the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) voted unanimously at a special called meeting to terminate General Manager David Ashburn, effective immediately.

The board also voted to appoint Brandon Whitley to serve as interim general manager. Mr. Whitley, who holds a master's degree in Business Management, currently serves as the Walker County Wastewater Treatment Plant manager.

He has been employed with the WCWSA for 21 years.

Board Chairman Shannon Whitfield stated, "We have many challenges ahead of us following years of neglect to our infrastructure. The board seeks to be more pro-active in addressing infrastructure concerns that impact our customers. I'm confident in Whitley's ability to lead operations at this time, as we modify and upgrade our aging system."

In the coming weeks, the board will develop a list of qualifications needed to fill the general manager position. A job description and information on how to apply will be posted on the WCWSA website, walkercountywsa.com, once finalized.