Study Completed For Reshaping Lookout Mountain, Ga., Town Center; Turnout Sparse At Short Term Vacation Rental Public Hearing

Friday, June 16, 2017 - by Gail Perry

A master plan was created several years ago for the Lookout Mountain, Ga. community and for the proposed Town Center, but it was never adopted, said Mayor David Bennett. Now he is proposing to take on the Town Center portion of the plan. A study by the University of Georgia that was funded with a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation is now complete and several concepts that came out of the study will be used in the design of the new area that is planned around the municipal buildings.

Mayor Bennett said several people are interested in developing the three-four acres at the corner of Fort Trace and McFarland Road known as “the Sims motel property” that in the past held 10 rental cabins. Community volunteer Jimmy Campbell said the city feels there is a demand for small homes in the 1,500-2,100-square-foot range with small yards for retirees and first-time homeowners. This type of development has been considered for that property, but would require the creation of a new high-density zoning designation.

The issue would have to be sent to the municipal planning commission for its recommendations and for holding public meetings. The mayor would like this property to be included in plans for the 22-25 acres that are considered the core area of the town because he said the developers want to know what the city is going to allow regarding higher density. He is currently interviewing architects for the Town Center and expects to present one to the council for its approval by the July meeting.

The planning commission is also guiding creation of the town’s rules and regulations regarding vacation rentals by owners. A public hearing was held Tuesday night and the turn-out was light, said Councilman Arch Willingham. No decisions have been made and a work session is planned for July 11 for more discussion. Additionally this month, the planning commission gave approval for a new house to be built on Bagby Lane, and it has been working on a new subdivision ordinance.

Councilwoman Taylor Watson reported on progress that has been made on the new Joe Wilson Park. Professional landscaper Jimmy Stewart volunteered along with Kathleen Robinson to create a plan. The plan includes a backdrop of trees and mostly native plants with the goal of having something blooming all the time except during the winter. There is also the need to irrigate the area. The plan shows a patio made of commemorative bricks, benches, and a water fountain is envisioned. Ms. Watson received permission from the council to begin looking for grants and donations of money or trees, as well as help from the garden clubs. The city employees will do some of the work to help keep costs down. Ms. Watson said the city is very grateful for the work that Mr. Stewart did on the project.

At the meeting Thursday, the council passed a budget amendment that will appropriate money for unexpected expenditures that occurred during fiscal year 2016-2017. The budget for the upcoming year was also passed on first reading, which includes the purchase of a new garbage truck and irrigation for Joe Wilson Park. A new pumper truck for the fire department is on the wish list, but it may be put off until the following year. The budget is tight due to plans for building the new Town Center municipal buildings, said Ms. Watson. The town is in the black and will not be increasing property taxes for the construction. However, garbage fees will be raised to bring in an additional $60,000 because the Walker County landfill has increased what it charges.

A new alcohol beverage ordinance was passed that will allow a private club to obtain a liquor license for more than one location in the city.

Ms. Watson said that during May, the police have been giving out tickets and warnings to try to slow down vehicles.

Activating the Core,” is an important part of the University of Georgia study for developing the city. This involves creating activities for the citizens, said Mayor Bennett. The first planned activity is the Fourth of July parade that will start at the Georgia city hall at 10:30 a.m. and will progress to the Commons. Citizens are being asked to participate and the Lookout Mountain, Ga. City Council is planning to be represented with a float.