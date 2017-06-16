Police Charge Lookout Valley Man With 2015 Carjacking After His Fingerprints Are Found Inside Car

Friday, June 16, 2017

Police have charged a Lookout Valley man in connection with a 2015 carjacking after his fingerprints were found inside the car and the owner identified him.

Dustin Ray Sexton, 22, of 1247 Birmingham Highway, is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and speeding.

On July 22, 2015, police responded to the Walgreens on Rossville Boulevard on a carjacking.

The victim said he pulled over to check his vehicle because it was making noise. He said a white male with tattoos on his arms and chest and dressed in black walked up and placed a knife to his neck.

He said he was told to remove his clothes and hand him the keys. He complied.

The man drove off in his Hyundai Accent. The vehicle was found a few days later and was checked for fingerprints.

The prints were not returned until October 2016. They matched those of Sexton.

The victim picked Sexton out of a photo lineup this past January. Police said Sexton has tattoos on his arms.

Sexton last August was arrested after several reports of him trying to break into homes on Bass Road and making racial threats afterward.

Sexton was charged with aggravated burglary, resisting stop and frisk, aggravated assault and retaliation in those incidents.

In one case, police responded to the area of Bass Road and Guild Drive on the report of a suspicious white male wearing a black shirt and plaid shorts trying to break into homes.

A woman on Bass Road said the man entered her house through the back door.

When officers found the man, he had shed the black shirt. When police told him to halt, he jumped a fence and tried to get away.

Sexton is being held on bonds totaling $134,000 in his new arrest.