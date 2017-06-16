 Friday, June 16, 2017 87.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Teen Arrested For Knocking Down 87-Year-Old Man At Gas Pump On Wilcox Boulevard; Stealing His Wallet

Friday, June 16, 2017
Cameron Jeffries
Cameron Jeffries

A teen has been arrested for knocking down an 87-year-old man at a gas pump on Wilcox Boulevard and taking his wallet. The man was knocked unconscious and had to spend a night in the hospital.

Cameron Jeffries, 18, of 2706 Glass St., is charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery was caught on video.

In the incident on Wednesday, the elderly man said he was at the pump at the Fast and Go convenience store waiting for his son to pay. He said a gray Volkswagen Jetta pulled up to the next pump.

He said a black male wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts got out of the VW and asked him for change for $20. He said the youth did not display a $20. He told him that he couldn't change it. He said the man went back to the Jetta that was occupied by a black female passenger.

He then returned to the pump and grabbed his wallet while jerking him to the ground. The victim said he lost consciousness after that. 

He said he had over $200 in his wallet along with four credit cards.

An officer said the victim had bruises on his face and down his left arm. 

The VW was left running and unoccupied at Appling Street and Curtis Street. The owner, the grandmother of Jeffries, came to the scene. She said he sometimes drove it.

She was shown a still frame of the robber taken from the video and she said she believed it was her grandson, but could not confirm it.

Police said Jeffries had been in a VW Jetta when he earlier received a citation.

 


Teen Arrested For Knocking Down 87-Year-Old Man At Gas Pump On Wilcox Boulevard; Stealing His Wallet


