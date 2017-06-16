Corker Statement On Trump Cuba Announcement

Friday, June 16, 2017

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Friday made the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement about changes in U.S. policy toward Cuba.“I appreciate the administration for re-evaluating U.S. policy toward Cuba based on whether it’s achieving results,” said Senator Corker. “Following my own trip to Cuba last year, I came away with an even greater respect and admiration for the people of Cuba, who live in a country with tremendous potential but unfortunately continue to be held back by the obstinance of the Castro regime.We look forward to hearing more from the administration about today’s announcement, seeing the actual regulations that will implement this approach, and working with them to pursue a policy that over time will cause Cubans to realize their aspirations for a better way of life.”