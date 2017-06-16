Friday, June 16, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 9-15:

06-09-17

Jastin Orion Lupo, 18, of 5909 Saint Marks Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Jared Patrick Harmon, 24, of 563 French Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.



Brandon Clell Samuel Palmer, 32, of 2448 W. Francis Springs Road, Whitwell, TN arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.



06-10-17

Brian Thomas Santora, 49, of 82 Pine Ridge Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and no insurance.





Jonathan Allen Parker, 26, of 68 East Hunington Road, Rossville arrested on charges of pedestrian under the influence and theft by shoplifting.06-11-17Brandon Lee Roberts, 21, of 3890 Valley View Highway, Sequatchie, TN arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana and operation of vehicle without valid tag.Tessa M. Hudson, 21, of 220 Beech Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and stop sign violation.Wendy Luana Romines, 40, of 1369 Solar Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to signal while changing lanes.Josh Ray Rector, 27, of 3067 Aetna Mountain Road, Whiteside, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and improper turn.06-12-17Taylor Dawn Flarity, 24, of 1005 Glentana Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.06-13-17Tasha Necole Watson, 29, of 261 Chandler Road, Trion arrested on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.Ryan Lebron Taylor, 24, of 176 Park Street, Rossville arrested on charges of forgery and possession of marijuana.Joel Edwin McNiel, 50, of 58 Noah Ct., Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol and no proof of insurance.Christopher Adam Bell, 28, of 3012 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.06-14-17Nathaniel Walker, Jr., 44, of 640 Mission Ridge Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.06-15-17Andre Marshall Richardson, 49, of 4116 Highland Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.Ralpheal Cortez Turner, 38, of 201 Washington Street, Atlanta arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a vehicle without a valid tag.Jamale Antoneo Williams, 23, of 404 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.Nicholas Charlton Sloan, 29, of 16488 Highway 157, Cloudland, GA arrested for probation violation.Speeding……….10License required………..1Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1Driving while license suspended or revoked………9Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….4Proof of insurance required……….3Following too closely………….6Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs……….7Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..5Possession of marijuana……….2Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal………..1Failure to exercise due care………5Failure to obey traffic control devices……….9Seat belt violations………..4Operation of vehicle without current plate……….8Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..2Underage consumption……….2Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1Instruction permits………..1Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1Loud music……….1