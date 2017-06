Friday, June 16, 2017

An ambulance owned by an East Ridge firm wrecked while en route to Rome, Ga., on Friday morning, killing the patient.

A Puckett EMS ambulance was transporting a patient from a nursing home in LaFayette to Floyd Medical Center.

The victim was Tony Patterson, 55.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5 a.m. wreck from blunt force trauma to the head.