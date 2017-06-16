Crowds Have To Leave Riverbend Festival Site After Bomb Threat Call; After Search, Fans Allowed Back In

Friday, June 16, 2017

Empty seats at the Riverbend Festival after bomb scare - photo by Willard Rice

Police were checking out reports of a suspicious package at the Riverbend Festival on Friday night, causing festival goers to have to temporarily leave the festival site. After a search found no threat, fans were allowed back in.

Initially, there were large groups of people just outside the festival gates near the Aquarium.

There were reports of several fights breaking out as fans hoped to get inside to see country star Toby keith.

Police Chief Fred Fletcher and members of the Bomb Squad were at the scene. The package was checked out and found not to be a danger.

The word that the site was safe came in time for fans to regain their seats for the main event of the night.