Crowds Have To Leave Riverbend Festival Site After Bomb Threat Call; After Search, Fans Allowed Back In

Friday, June 16, 2017
Empty seats at the Riverbend Festival after bomb scare
- photo by Willard Rice

Police were checking out reports of a suspicious package at the Riverbend Festival on Friday night, causing festival goers to have to temporarily leave the festival site. After a search found no threat, fans were allowed back in.

Initially, there were large groups of people just outside the festival gates near the Aquarium. 

There were reports of several fights breaking out as fans hoped to get inside to see country star Toby keith.

Police Chief Fred Fletcher and members of the Bomb Squad were at the scene. The package was checked out and found not to be a danger.

The word that the site was safe came in time for fans to regain their seats for the main event of the night. 


June 16, 2017

Man Driving On Wilcox Boulevard Early Friday Morning Shot Multiple Times

June 16, 2017

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

June 16, 2017

Reducing Violent Crime Is Priority From Police Chief Search Community Survey


A man driving on Wilcox Boulevard early Friday morning was shot multiple times.   Police said the wounds to 30-year-old Jrmaine Myricks were not life-threatening.   At 4:10 ... (click for more)

Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman in East Brainerd on Thursday  night .   The fire was spotted at  ... (click for more)

The city of Chattanooga on Friday released the findings of a community survey, which was distributed by the Citizen Safety Coalition from May 16-June 9. The survey findings will be provided to ... (click for more)


The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Change Has Come

As each member of the Hamilton County School Board spoke in a work session before voting on the next Superintendent late yesterday afternoon, Joe Galloway cited a verse from Proverbs from his Thursday morning prayers as he leaned his support for Interim ‘super’ Kirk Kelly. Board member Joe Wingate found that ironic, since he felt his daily devotions pointed to the promising Bryan ... (click for more)

Tennessee Pitchers Silence Chattanooga Bats Thursday With 4-1 Victory

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Duane Underwood allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Underwood (6-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Stephen Gonsalves (2-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out 10 and walked one in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Thinking About College Football

As the countdown continues until college football kicks off in a few months, fans have had their satiable appetites appeased by the steady stream of annual college football pre-season magazines on the shelves. I bought one this week. I usually buy at least three of them but I decided to buy more later when I go to the beach next month. This time last year, Tennessee was mentioned ... (click for more)


