Reducing Violent Crime Is Priority From Police Chief Search Community Survey

The city of Chattanooga on Friday released the findings of a community survey, which was distributed by the Citizen Safety Coalition from May 16-June 9. The survey findings will be provided to the selection committee who will use this feedback to inform their selection criteria as they review applications and interview candidates for the job of Chattanooga Police Chief.  

A total of 225 people completed the community survey.  To the question, “What do you think is most important for the new chief to focus on?” the majority of respondents ranked “reducing violent crimes like assaults” highest, followed by “reducing shootings, building relationships with neighborhoods, increased training, reducing sexual assault and reducing domestic violence.” “Reducing property crime” ranked seventh. 

The survey also asked the community to weigh in on values important for the incoming Police Chief to possess. Citizens strongly agreed that the values of determination, honesty, resourcefulness and dedication are important to the job.  The lowest ranking was “attention to detail.” 

Note: Scores are weighted calculations, with items ranked higher given a greater score than items that are ranked lower.   The total score for each item is the sum of the weighted scores and the aggregate rank is the overall rank for all entries based on the weighted scores for each item. 

Applications for Chattanooga Police Chief will close on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The selection committee will consider all applications before narrowing the field and conducting interviews.

The five-person committee includes former District Attorney Bill Cox, community leader Olga de Klein, Pastor Ternae Jordan, CEO Chris Ramsey, and former U.S. Attorney Bill Killian. Judge Christie Sell had previously recused herself from the committee to ensure judicial appropriateness and to avoid a risk of conflict or appearance of impropriety.

At this time, the search committee has indicated they are on schedule and will provide their recommendation of no more than three candidates to Mayor Andy Berke at the conclusion of their review process. Per the city of Chattanooga Charter, the mayor’s selection for the position of police chief is subject to majority approval by Chattanooga City Council.


Man Driving On Wilcox Boulevard Early Friday Morning Shot Multiple Times

Woman Dead In East Brainerd Fire; 2 Others Injured Including Firefighter

Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Change Has Come

As each member of the Hamilton County School Board spoke in a work session before voting on the next Superintendent late yesterday afternoon, Joe Galloway cited a verse from Proverbs from his Thursday morning prayers as he leaned his support for Interim ‘super’ Kirk Kelly. Board member Joe Wingate found that ironic, since he felt his daily devotions pointed to the promising Bryan ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Pitchers Silence Chattanooga Bats Thursday With 4-1 Victory

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Duane Underwood allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 4-1 win on Thursday. Underwood (6-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking four to pick up the win. Stephen Gonsalves (2-3) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out 10 and walked one in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Thinking About College Football

As the countdown continues until college football kicks off in a few months, fans have had their satiable appetites appeased by the steady stream of annual college football pre-season magazines on the shelves. I bought one this week. I usually buy at least three of them but I decided to buy more later when I go to the beach next month. This time last year, Tennessee was mentioned ... (click for more)


