Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS

211 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)

---

ALLEN, DEVIN

1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

ASSAULT

---

BARR, REBECCA SUE

528 TUSCARORA DRIVE ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, JASMINE

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOWMAN, DERAESEAN DETRELL

1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045003

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BROOME, ANTWON DARRIEL

2421 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)

---

BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

1604 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---BUCKNER, JACOB MARK109 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000DOMESTIC ASSAULT---CANION, REBECCA ANNUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---COOPER, LEE JACKSON3871 SOUTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---DILLARD, DENNIS JAMES702 GREENWOOD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---FARRIS, EMMANUEL LEWIS23 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM VIO)---GASS, JUSTIN WADE3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---GRAHAM, DUANE MYKWAIL2308 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GREEN, SHAVORIA SHAY-MOUNA2019 FIFTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---HALFACRE, RICKY5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---HAYES, TYRESHA LAVERNE4367 ELLIS CIRCLE CLEVLAND, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION)---HENDON, JOSEPH M1406 PIKEVILLE AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HICKS, ETHAN AARON1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA TN, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---HODGE, DOUGLAS W2583 DAVIS RIDGE RD RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: TVAOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSS OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HUNT, AARON MICHAEL228 TUHDEGWA LANE LOUDON, 37774Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK2018 CANNON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JAMES, PIERRE ANTONIO1518 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR2614 LYNDON AVE APT C7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTATUTORY RAPECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---JUAN-MATHIA, FELIX MANUEL1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KADE, JIMMY GILL70 LIMESTONE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LOMNICK, MARCUS DEWAYNE3401 BRANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072478Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LIQUID CODIENE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LYNN, CHUCK LEE131 TAYLOR DRIVE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---MCCABE, ZACHARY BRONSON701 MORRISON SPRINGS RD APT 4008C CHATTANOOGA, 374156832Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCKINNEY, ANDREW JACKSON162 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NARD, EDWARD LAMONT1803 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICHOLS, TABATHA RAY3409 MASSENGALE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN2451 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST---POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES1803 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAY, MALIEK RASHAD1421 CYRPESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROEBER, RHONDA KAY7007 MAPLEWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191843Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SIVLEY, KARI LAINE217 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW---SLAY, TABATHA DEON2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SMITH, NATASHA10950 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION VIOLATION (POSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIPROBATION VIOLATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---SMITH, PHILLIP GREGORY2827 SILVERDALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SOLOFF, DAVID BERYL903 EAST MARTIN LUTHER KING SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---STRONG, ASHLEY NICOLE76 MAULDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CHILD ENDAGERMENT)---THOMPSON, SAMMIE JOE704 NORTH CEDAR STREET WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL POSSESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF---TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE2742 DERBY DOWNS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL LITTERINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---TUCKER, CHRISTOPHER J145 HENDRICKS BLVD 4 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURNER, BOBBY RAY895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROBATION VIOLATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---VAIL, MASON MARK9221 HUNTERS BEND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, ANTHONY JERMANE4105 DAYTON BLVD 107 C RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WARD, KATANYA1800 RUBIO ST CHATANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WARD, KIMBERLY1800 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WASHINGTON, DOMONIQUE BRIETTE122 PEMBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WINFIELD, JASON RICHARD1502 WORKMAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WINGO, STEPHEN AUSTIN119 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---YOUNG, TRAVIS LEE303 COUNTY ROAD 31 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

