Man Robs St. Elmo Convenience Store Of 20s After Threatening To Kill Clerk

Saturday, June 17, 2017
Kenneth P. Remson
Kenneth P. Remson

A man robbed a St. Elmo convenience store early Thursday morning after threatening to kill the clerk.

Kenneth P. Remson, 53, of 4030 Dorris St., was caught nearby on Charger Lane near Chattanooga Christian School.

He is charged with aggravated robbery.

In the incident at 1:21 a.m., the Kangaroo Express clerk said he was outside the store smoking a ciagrette when a black male approached on foot. He was wearing a yellow shirt, a black Alabama hat and prescription glasses.

The man followed him inside the man reached in a red draw string bag and told the clerk he was going to kill him. He said, "I've got a 45 in here. Give me the twenties."

The clerk complied, giving him twenties (an estimated $120) and leaving other cash in the drawer.

He left and headed toward Broad Street.

Remson was caught about an hour later. The clerk made a positive identification.

Six $20 bills were found in his socks at the jail.

Remson got a six-year prison sentence for another aggravated robbery in 1994.

 

 


June 17, 2017

PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday

June 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 16, 2017

Man Driving On Wilcox Boulevard Early Friday Morning Shot Multiple Times


Cameo, The Purple Xperience, P-B-R, Morris Day & The Time and others were featured at the Riverbend Festival on Thursday  (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS  211 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A man driving on Wilcox Boulevard early Friday morning was shot multiple times.   Police said the wounds to 30-year-old Jrmaine Myricks were not life-threatening.   At 4:10 ... (click for more)


The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Saturday Funnies

About 40 years ago there appeared a very factual, well-researched story in Time Magazine that had what to me was a phenomenal statistic – over 80 percent of the best comedians in America were Jewish. It even went as far as to insinuate that if the comedian was white, the chances were overwhelming that he or she would be a direct descendant of Israel. And, boy, that standard has ... (click for more)

Lookouts Win First Half Title Beating Smokies, 5-3, With Ninth Inning Rally

KODAK, Tenn.  -- The Lookouts are the first half champions of the Southern League North Division, clinching a playoff berth, after a crazy comeback in the top of the ninth securing a 5-3 victory over the Tennessee  Friday.. Trailing 3-2 entering the final inning, T.J. White led off with a broken-bat single. Levi Michael followed with a walk. Dan Rohlfing ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Riverbend Run 2017

(click for more)


