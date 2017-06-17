Man Robs St. Elmo Convenience Store Of 20s After Threatening To Kill Clerk

Saturday, June 17, 2017

A man robbed a St. Elmo convenience store early Thursday morning after threatening to kill the clerk.

Kenneth P. Remson, 53, of 4030 Dorris St., was caught nearby on Charger Lane near Chattanooga Christian School.

He is charged with aggravated robbery.

In the incident at 1:21 a.m., the Kangaroo Express clerk said he was outside the store smoking a ciagrette when a black male approached on foot. He was wearing a yellow shirt, a black Alabama hat and prescription glasses.

The man followed him inside the man reached in a red draw string bag and told the clerk he was going to kill him. He said, "I've got a 45 in here. Give me the twenties."

The clerk complied, giving him twenties (an estimated $120) and leaving other cash in the drawer.

He left and headed toward Broad Street.

Remson was caught about an hour later. The clerk made a positive identification.

Six $20 bills were found in his socks at the jail.

Remson got a six-year prison sentence for another aggravated robbery in 1994.