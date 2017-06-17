Man Shot Early Saturday Morning While Driving Near 20th And Market

Saturday, June 17, 2017

A man was shot early Saturday morning while driving near 20th and Market streets.

Police said the injuries to 40-year-old Todd Stone were not life-threatening.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 3 a.m. to a person shot at the 2000 block of Market St.

Upon police arrival the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound . Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

The victim advised that the suspect vehicle passed him at 20th and Market and shot at him as he was driving.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.