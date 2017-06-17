 Saturday, June 17, 2017 81.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Shot Early Saturday Morning While Driving Near 20th And Market

Saturday, June 17, 2017

A man was shot early Saturday morning while driving near 20th and Market streets.

Police said the injuries to 40-year-old Todd Stone were not life-threatening.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 3 a.m. to a person shot at the 2000 block of Market St.

Upon police arrival the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound . Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

The victim advised that the suspect vehicle passed him at 20th and Market and shot at him as he was driving.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


June 17, 2017

PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday

June 17, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 16, 2017

Man Driving On Wilcox Boulevard Early Friday Morning Shot Multiple Times


Cameo, The Purple Xperience, P-B-R, Morris Day & The Time and others were featured at the Riverbend Festival on Thursday  (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS  211 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A man driving on Wilcox Boulevard early Friday morning was shot multiple times.   Police said the wounds to 30-year-old Jrmaine Myricks were not life-threatening.   At 4:10 ... (click for more)


Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Saturday Funnies

About 40 years ago there appeared a very factual, well-researched story in Time Magazine that had what to me was a phenomenal statistic – over 80 percent of the best comedians in America were Jewish. It even went as far as to insinuate that if the comedian was white, the chances were overwhelming that he or she would be a direct descendant of Israel. And, boy, that standard has ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win First Half Title Beating Smokies, 5-3, With Ninth Inning Rally

KODAK, Tenn.  -- The Lookouts are the first half champions of the Southern League North Division, clinching a playoff berth, after a crazy comeback in the top of the ninth securing a 5-3 victory over the Tennessee  Friday.. Trailing 3-2 entering the final inning, T.J. White led off with a broken-bat single. Levi Michael followed with a walk. Dan Rohlfing ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Riverbend Run 2017

(click for more)


