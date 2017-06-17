 Saturday, June 17, 2017 81.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Water Company Completes Replacement Of Broken Valve That Caused Problems For Certain Residents East Of Missionary Ridge

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tennessee American Water Company early Saturday completed the installation of a new 24-inch valve, hich had earlier in the week caused pressure issues and water outages.

 

Officials said the work was performed during the night hours to lessen the effect on the approximately 150 customers in the impacted area.

  Those customers were notified via the CodeRED communication system 24 hours in advance.

 

“We appreciate the community’s understanding while we worked safely to make this repair,” said Director of Operations Kevin Kruchinski. “This new valve is one example of the infrastructure investments we make every day to make sure our drinking water system remains reliable.  We know our customers are counting on it.”

 

The company put into service on Wednesday an emergency connection in cooperation with Eastside Utility District and the Chattanooga Fire Department. It installed a temporary pipe at the site of the broken valve. These measures were put into place to restore water service until the permanent repair was made.

 

On Tuesday evening, Tennessee American Water sent a notification to affected customers via CodeRed telephone software letting them know that they could possibly experience low water pressure or no water service. The alert was sent because of a 24-inch valve that had broken.  Because the valve could not be opened, it affected water flow to two of the water system’s pressure zones east of Missionary Ridge.  This area included East Brainerd, East Ridge, Lakeview, Ga., and Highway 58 and particularly higher elevations.

 

“We replace or upgrade $16 million worth of infrastructure each year,” said Engineering Manager Kurt Stafford. “Across the U.S. water providers face challenges with infrastructure that was put into the ground in mid-20th century and is reaching the end of its useful life.”

 


June 17, 2017

Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Saturday Funnies

About 40 years ago there appeared a very factual, well-researched story in Time Magazine that had what to me was a phenomenal statistic – over 80 percent of the best comedians in America were Jewish. It even went as far as to insinuate that if the comedian was white, the chances were overwhelming that he or she would be a direct descendant of Israel. And, boy, that standard has ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Win First Half Title Beating Smokies, 5-3, With Ninth Inning Rally

KODAK, Tenn.  -- The Lookouts are the first half champions of the Southern League North Division, clinching a playoff berth, after a crazy comeback in the top of the ninth securing a 5-3 victory over the Tennessee  Friday.. Trailing 3-2 entering the final inning, T.J. White led off with a broken-bat single. Levi Michael followed with a walk. Dan Rohlfing ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Riverbend Run 2017

(click for more)


