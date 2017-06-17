Yarber Proposes Separate Voting For Bradley Commission Multi-Member Seats

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Bradley County Commission Vice Chairman Jeff Yarber is proposing that there be separate elections for the two seats in each commission district.

There are seven districts with two seats each.

Currently, the top two vote-getters are elected to the district's two seats.

Under his plan, each district would have a Seat A and a Seat B. Candidates would announce which seat they are vying for.

No candidate could run for more than one seat.

A resolution making the change will be before the commission on Monday.