Yarber Proposes Separate Voting For Bradley Commission Multi-Member Seats

Bradley County Commission Vice Chairman Jeff Yarber is proposing that there be separate elections for the two seats in each commission district.

There are seven districts with two seats each.

Currently, the top two vote-getters are elected to the district's two seats.

Under his plan, each district would have a Seat A and a Seat B. Candidates would announce which seat they are vying for.

No candidate could run for more than one seat.

A resolution making the change will be before the commission on Monday.


Yarber Proposes Separate Voting For Bradley Commission Multi-Member Seats

PHOTOS: Toby Keith At Riverbend

PHOTOS: Riverbend Thursday


Opinion

The CVB Is Out Of Control - And Response (2)

Hats off to County Commissioner Tim Boyd for doing the heavy lifting and exposing the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau's use of public tax dollars.     It is like watching grass grow waiting for the remaining Hamilton County Commission members and county leadership to act as leaders and be highly offended at the disrespect the CVB is showing towards public tax ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Saturday Funnies

About 40 years ago there appeared a very factual, well-researched story in Time Magazine that had what to me was a phenomenal statistic – over 80 percent of the best comedians in America were Jewish. It even went as far as to insinuate that if the comedian was white, the chances were overwhelming that he or she would be a direct descendant of Israel. And, boy, that standard has ... (click for more)

Sports

Knoxville's Eric Nelius Wins Riverbend 10K Run

It was somewhat cool at daybreak, but it got hot and muggy later as almost 400 runners gathered under the Ogiati Bridge on Riverfront Parkway for the 35 th running of the Riverbend Run. In other words, typical weather for anything in downtown Chattanooga during the middle of June. The event, which included a 5K and 10K races as well as a one-mile fun run/walk, was sponsored ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Riverbend Run 2017

