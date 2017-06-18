Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (+10,000) BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/12/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 CLARK, WHITNEY RAVEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/25/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROCKETT, NATHAN P

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GROSS, JERRY BENNIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/08/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING

HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HOWARD, ANDREW MAX

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUSKINS, MELVIN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LITTLE, COREY JAMAHL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA MARQUESS, DAVID MICHEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/09/1965

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOISES, VASQUEZ CANSECO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOON, MICHAEL R

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/20/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAMIREZ-MORENO, JOSE MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE REED, DEANDRE LEBROWN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON RUNYONS, TIESHA NASHEA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDEFUR, BRANDON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/23/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA