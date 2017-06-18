 Sunday, June 18, 2017 72.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (+10,000)
BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/12/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
CLARK, WHITNEY RAVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROCKETT, NATHAN P
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING

HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HOWARD, ANDREW MAX
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUSKINS, MELVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LITTLE, COREY JAMAHL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
MARQUESS, DAVID MICHEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/09/1965
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOISES, VASQUEZ CANSECO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOON, MICHAEL R
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ-MORENO, JOSE MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
REED, DEANDRE LEBROWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RUNYONS, TIESHA NASHEA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANDEFUR, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA

SMITH, SAMUEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/19/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUTTON, JAMEL D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SUTTON, KARTON LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VARNELL, HALBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/28/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAZQUEZ-BRAVO, IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE 3R
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION


