Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (+10,000)
---
BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE
5255 CENTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL
6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BEAVERS, JOHN COLTON
179 LOWER BUNKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
4912 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOWER, KRISTIN MARIE
202 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
920 ROSSVILLE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $500
---
BYAS, TINA MARIE
10720 LONDON APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CLARK, WHITNEY RAVEN
601 JAMES STREET ROSVILLE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROCKETT, NATHAN P
20 MASON DRIVE APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT S368 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
26103.
JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING
---
HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
2524 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
HOBBS, TRACY MICHELE
210 HENDRICKS BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOWARD, ANDREW MAX
849 NEW BETHEL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HUSKINS, MELVIN KEITH
7912 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, ANTHONY SCOTT
226 COUNTY 725 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
1009 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373115858
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
137 2ND STREET SIPSEY, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LITTLE, COREY JAMAHL
3813 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
828 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
MARQUESS, DAVID MICHEL
116 PEBBLE DR ALABASTER, 35007
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOISES, VASQUEZ CANSECO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MOON, MICHAEL R
13235 EMERALD BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAMIREZ-MORENO, JOSE MERCEDES
251 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
REED, DEANDRE LEBROWN
4803 EDINGBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
RUNYONS, TIESHA NASHEA
1895 CHERRY STREET APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDEFUR, BRANDON DEVON
3808 BRIAR CLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374406000
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL ROAD DECATUR, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
6919 MOOREVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
---
SMITH, SAMUEL LABRON
959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUTTON, JAMEL D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SUTTON, KARTON LEDALE
1640 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
VARNELL, HALBERT
2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VAUGHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
6934 ANNAVIEW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VAZQUEZ-BRAVO, IRVIN
2007 CASE AVE TRENTON, 35725
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA HARRISON
8020 PLAXCO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
1906 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
1422 CYPRESS STREET COURTS #70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE 3R
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
Here are the mug shots:
|AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (+10,000)
|
|BALLARD, TINIKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/12/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, WHITNEY RAVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROCKETT, NATHAN P
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GROSS, JERRY BENNIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/08/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- AGRESSIVE PANDHANDLING
|
|HARRIS, CARLA LATRECE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|HOWARD, ANDREW MAX
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUSKINS, MELVIN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|KARCHAK, IVAN IVANOVICH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LITTLE, COREY JAMAHL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
|
|MARQUESS, DAVID MICHEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/09/1965
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOISES, VASQUEZ CANSECO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOON, MICHAEL R
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RAMIREZ-MORENO, JOSE MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REED, DEANDRE LEBROWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|RUNYONS, TIESHA NASHEA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANDEFUR, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY GA
|
|SMITH, SAMUEL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/19/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SUTTON, JAMEL D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, KARTON LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VARNELL, HALBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/28/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VAZQUEZ-BRAVO, IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE 3R
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|