1 Person Killed, Others Injured, In 2-Vehicle Crash On Mahan Gap Road

Sunday, June 18, 2017

One person was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Mahan Gap Road on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8600 block of Mahan Gap Road.



The accident involved multiple victims, including juveniles as well as entrapment.

Several of those in the wreck were flown or transported via Life Force helicopter, Bradley County EMS, and Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.



The cause of the accident has yet to be determined and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office traffic investigators were on the scene.

In addition to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Hamilton County EMS personnel, members of the Tri-Community Fire Department and the Highway 58 Fire Department responded as well.