 Monday, June 19, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Matthew Weron And Michael Tinsley Killed, 1 Other Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash On Mahan Gap Road

Monday, June 19, 2017

Matthew Weron, 20, and Michael Tinsley, 27, were killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Mahan Gap Road on Sunday night. Both of the victims are from Bradley County.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8600 block of Mahan Gap Road. 

The accident involved a Toyota Four-Runner whose driver, Mr. Weron, was deceased at the scene.

That vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Yukon with four occupants. Of the occupants in the Yukon, two were juveniles who were properly restrained in car seats and did not receive injuries. They were transported for medical review as a precaution.

The driver, Mr. Tinsley, and passenger in the Yukon were flown via Life Force Helicopter due to the extent of their injuries. The driver of the Yukon died later at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no update at this time on the medical condition of the passenger at this time.

Several of those in the wreck were flown or transported via Life Force helicopter, Bradley County EMS, and Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. 

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office traffic investigators were on the scene.

In addition to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Hamilton County EMS personnel, members of the Tri-Community Fire Department and the Highway 58 Fire Department responded as well. 


June 20, 2017

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

June 19, 2017

City Board Accepts Lower Price For Land Under Walnut Commons Apartments

June 19, 2017

Man Convicted Of Having Drugs, Loaded Gun Around 2 Children Gets 20-Year Federal Sentence; Ledford Gets 121 Months


Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles ... (click for more)

A city board on Monday agreed to accept a lower amount than the city had earlier calculated for the land under the Walnut Commons Apartments. The board of the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment ... (click for more)

A Rutherford County man has been sentenced in Chattanooga Federal Court to serve 20 years in federal prison after being convicted in a trial of drug charges. Allen Carney had a sentencing ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.  Just click on the links and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" ... (click for more)

City Board Accepts Lower Price For Land Under Walnut Commons Apartments

A city board on Monday agreed to accept a lower amount than the city had earlier calculated for the land under the Walnut Commons Apartments. The board of the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation (CDRC) voted to accept $970,000 from the current owners.   It was earlier given a value of $1,119,457 by the city, according to Helen Burns Sharp of Accountability ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Tribute To A Good Man

On Monday, June 19, Mr. Rawlin Parker will turn right out of Sale Creek Middle/High School’s parking lot for the last time as the assistant principal of that school.  Mr. Parker has devoted 47 years of his life to the Hamilton County Department of Education as a teacher, a coach, and an administrator. I have had the privilege of working with him for the last eight years. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horror At Okinawa

On this day in 1945, as the sun came up on Okinawa Island, the Americans had the Japanese on a desperate run and the fiercest battle in all of World War II was just days from victory. In the 84-day fight for the tactical gemstone, 110,071 Japanese had been killed in combat. Additionally, a full half of the Okinawan population – 300,000 at the start of the invasion – had been killed ... (click for more)

Sports

Knoxville's Eric Nelius Wins Riverbend 10K Run

It was somewhat cool at daybreak, but it got hot and muggy later as almost 400 runners gathered under the Ogiati Bridge on Riverfront Parkway for the 35 th running of the Riverbend Run. In other words, typical weather for anything in downtown Chattanooga during the middle of June. The event, which included a 5K and 10K races as well as a one-mile fun run/walk, was sponsored ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0), ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors