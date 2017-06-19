Matthew Weron And Michael Tinsley Killed, 1 Other Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash On Mahan Gap Road

Monday, June 19, 2017

Matthew Weron, 20, and Michael Tinsley, 27, were killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Mahan Gap Road on Sunday night. Both of the victims are from Bradley County.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8600 block of Mahan Gap Road.

The accident involved a Toyota Four-Runner whose driver, Mr. Weron, was deceased at the scene.

That vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Yukon with four occupants. Of the occupants in the Yukon, two were juveniles who were properly restrained in car seats and did not receive injuries. They were transported for medical review as a precaution.

The driver, Mr. Tinsley, and passenger in the Yukon were flown via Life Force Helicopter due to the extent of their injuries. The driver of the Yukon died later at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no update at this time on the medical condition of the passenger at this time.



Several of those in the wreck were flown or transported via Life Force helicopter, Bradley County EMS, and Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.



The cause of the accident has yet to be determined and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office traffic investigators were on the scene.

In addition to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies and Hamilton County EMS personnel, members of the Tri-Community Fire Department and the Highway 58 Fire Department responded as well.