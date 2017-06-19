 Monday, June 19, 2017 75.2°F   clear   Clear

Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for June 9-15.

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE  116 CALIFORNIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

A Tribute To A Good Man

On Monday, June 19, Mr. Rawlin Parker will turn right out of Sale Creek Middle/High School’s parking lot for the last time as the assistant principal of that school.  Mr. Parker has devoted 47 years of his life to the Hamilton County Department of Education as a teacher, a coach, and an administrator. I have had the privilege of working with him for the last eight years. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horror At Okinawa

On this day in 1945, as the sun came up on Okinawa Island, the Americans had the Japanese on a desperate run and the fiercest battle in all of World War II was just days from victory. In the 84-day fight for the tactical gemstone, 110,071 Japanese had been killed in combat. Additionally, a full half of the Okinawan population – 300,000 at the start of the invasion – had been killed ... (click for more)

Knoxville's Eric Nelius Wins Riverbend 10K Run

It was somewhat cool at daybreak, but it got hot and muggy later as almost 400 runners gathered under the Ogiati Bridge on Riverfront Parkway for the 35 th running of the Riverbend Run. In other words, typical weather for anything in downtown Chattanooga during the middle of June. The event, which included a 5K and 10K races as well as a one-mile fun run/walk, was sponsored ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0), ... (click for more)


