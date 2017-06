Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, June 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY

34 KELLY STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

116 CALIFORNIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BARNES, DEXTER

842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BILLUPS, MALACHI

3301 PINEWOOD APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 374112623

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

---

BROOKSHIRE, DANIEL WAYMON

2211 VINE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

---

BULLARD, RANDY JOE

2177 BAGGING ROAD RINGGOLD, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN

738 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DAVIS, SHAWNTERCE MICHELLE

1994 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FARNER, LISA MICHELLE

1731 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSIN METHAMPHETAMINE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GANN, JOSEPH EUGENE

30058 GEORGETOWN DECATUR, 37306

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 0

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUE

---

GARNER, LEKEASHA ANN

1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENDERSON, JAMES EDWARD

1221 REEVES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HERNANDEZ, ERIVERTO RIOZ

10 COURT LOOP 10 B DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HUDGINS, DAVID CARNELIUS

2815 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3615 KNOLLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW122 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA4714 BEVERLY KAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, DOMMONIC DEWAYNE4524 TOMBEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, JAMES LENELL5608 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374092212Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JONES, JOHN RICHARD9823 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JONES, KENNETH NATHANIEL457 DODSON AVE APT 405 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---KARRAS, CALOMIRA LYNN710 BROWNWOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KERR, JAMES MICHAEL914 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LANGLEY, SHELLY RENEE900 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, 374054515Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCE---LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN15920 POOL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)FALSE REPORTS---LITTLE, LISA DIANE2906 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LYONS, FRANK EDWARD3785 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, LAWRENCE BRAD1414 DAYTON AVE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MOODY, JOEY KENTRELL4913 MARYLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374111017Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (5TH OFFENSE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE---MOTT, DAISHA LEIGH110 HENDERSON LANE CHICKAMAGHA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MULL, KRISTINE141 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ362 SYLAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---NOLASCO-GOMEZ, OTTONIEL3501 DAYTON BLVD C11 REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARKER, SHATERIA MONIQUE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT222 HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PARTIN, HEATHER MATTHEWW3 TAYLOR STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---PURYEAR, MICHAEL TERRANCE7636 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAMIREZ-GOMEZ, ALEX ENRIQUE3510 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAYMOND, JOSHUA KAELIN2467 AL HIGHWAY 75 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE3708 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RICHELSON, VALDIS JOSEPH2914 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155977Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SATTERFIELD, QUANMESHA BRIANNA4503 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SLATON, KELLY SHAUN6604 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSESPEEDING---SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN2709 CITICO AVE APT#G5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---WALLACE, MELANIE MICHELLE5009 A CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WEEKS, TOMMY JOE1009 MIRCALE DRIVE ROCK FACE, 30721Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WITCHER, DERRECKA LECHE3714 MONUT VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT

