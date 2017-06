Monday, June 19, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 12-18:

FICKEY RYAN DAVID W/M 26 Officer HULSEY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, HIT AND RUN, FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT WITH INJURY

HUDGINS JOSEPH DANIEL W/M 33 Officer SCARBROUGH SIMPLE ASSAULT – FVA

RAKER, JR KURT ALLEN W/M 47 Officer HEAD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL OBEY STOP SIGN

TUCKER ELIZABETH MICOLE W/F 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

BROWN MARCUS HEATH W/M 37 Officer JEWELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – M

FORESTER BRYAN PATRICK W/M 48 Officer JEWELL SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

YOUNG JOHNATHAN DEWAYNE W/M 34 Officer MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – F, PROBATION VIOLATION – F

FAULKNER HANNAH MARIE W/M 21 Officer PERRY OBSTRUCTION – F

JUV JUV JUV *** *** Officer BROWN ***

JUV JUV JUV *** *** Officer BROWN ***

JUV JUV JUV *** *** Officer BROWN ***

KIMBLE SETH ALEXANDER W/M 31 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

WISHON SETH AXLEY W/M 33 Officer MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – OTHER WEAPON

CHARLES MARLON KEVIN B/M 31 Officer CARTER DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

MOORE ROCKY JEROME W/M 43 Officer DAFFRON FUGITIVE FROM HAMILTON COUNTY

GODFREY KRISTEN BAILEY W/F 20 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

YOUNCE LORIE LYNNE W/F 50 Officer MILLER THEFT BY CONVERSION – M

VARNELL TRAVIS LEBRON B/M 21 Officer AVANS RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

JOHNSON TIMOTHY ANDREW W/M 35 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF METH, FAIL TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, PROBATION VIOLATION – F

RUSSELL BRADLEY WARD W/M 26 Officer MATHIS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL TO OBEY STOP SIGN

TURNER BREANNA JANILLE B/F 24 Officer CARTER DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL TO OBEY STOP SIGN, NO INSURANCE

MORAN THOMAS WILLIAM JR W/M 32 Officer PERKINS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

SNODGRASS JONATHAN TRENT W/M 22 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

TALLEY PIERRE JEROME B/M 32 Officer COKER OBSTRUCTION- M

WILSON STEPHANIE LEANNE W/F 31 PROBATION RETURN FROM COURT HEARING

MORTON VERNON LEON W/M 57 Officer CLARK SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, EXPLOITATION OR INTIMIDATION OF AN ELDERLY PERSON

RIVERS TIMOHY LAMAR B/M 32 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BURNS RICKY WINSTON W/M 30 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

LEWIS FRANCIS ANNETTE W/F 51 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

HENDERSON JESSICA NICOLE W/F 23 Officer AVANS PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CROUCH DARREL LEBRON W/M 34 Officer ENGLAND BATTERY- FVA

WARE JOSHUA CLINTON W/M 31 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

GARREN JEREMY RYAN W/M 28 Officer DYE DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

ASHWORTH VICTORIA ELIZABETH W/F 25 Officer HUGGINS DUI

DOTSON CHRISTOPHER SHAWN W/M 31 Officer BETHUNE RETURN FROM FLOYD MEDICAL CENTER

WOOTEN REBECCA MICHELLE W/F 20 Officer ENGLAND CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BALL JEREMY ALLEN W/M 32 Officer HOLLAND CONTEMPT OF COURT- CIVIL, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

HOLDEN NANCY INGRAM W/F 41 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

NELSON JAMES DONALD W/M 79 Officer MILLER CRIMINAL TRESPASS, PEEPING TOM

JORDAN JOSHUA PHILMORE B/M 28 DTF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON x2, POSSESSION OF COCAINE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A SCH I OR II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, MANUFACTURE, DELIVER, DISTRIBUTE, POSSESS W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PURCHASE, POSSESS, MANUFACTURE OR SALE OF MARIJUANA

HENLEY JOHN WILLIAM W/M 21 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

SUTTON TIMOTHY ASHLEY W/M 20 Officer TERRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

HARRISON ANDREW SCOTT W/M 29 Officer SCARBROUGH BATTERY- FVA

SKYLES MICKEY LEWIS W/M 54 Officer WEBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, HABITUAL VIOLATOR, DUI

KELLEY BRIAN THOMAS B/M 44 Officer WILLIAMSON DUI, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ., FAILURE TO SIGNAL LANE CHANGE OR TURN

HICKS MICHAEL LEE W/M 52 Officer HOUSER DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, BROKEN TAILLIGHT LENS

WHITT LEE STARLING W/M 21 Officer MULLIS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

HENLEY, JR JOHN WILLIAM W/M 21 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

BLEVINS PRESLEY BROOKE W/F 26 Officer MAYNOR FTA – F

DEAN FARON CHASE W/M 22 Officer BATTLES PROBATION VIOLATION – F

DOVER LISA KAY W/F 32 Officer OWENS OBSTRUCTION – M

RITCHEY ALLISON BRIANA W/F 28 Officer EVANS POSSESSION OF METH

DUFF ROBERT EUGENE W/M 53 Officer PERKINS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, SPEEDING

MOORE AMANDA MAE W/F 38 Officer CARTER POSSESSION OF METH, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – M, CROSSING GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS

DEAN SHANNON BLAKE W/M 45 WALK-IN HOLD FOR COURT

BRAMLETT MICHAEL CHAD W/M 43 Officer EVANS DUI – LESS SAFE, FAIL TO OBEY TRAFFIC LIGHT

PHILLIPS MATTHEW TYLER W/M 26 Officer ALFORD POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, DUI – DRUGS

SHUMAKE PAMELA DENISE B/F 54 Officer EVANS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, DRIVING WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAIL TO OBEY STOP SIGN

WOODARD HANNAH MADISON W/F 17 Officer DAFFRON BATTERY – FVA

ELLISON CLYDE LEWIS W/M 45 Officer PERKINS FTA – MISD

PARKER CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 29 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

REYNOLDS HEATHER MICHELLE W/F 45 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ

STINETT JESSIE JAMES W/M 41 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY TAKING – M