Chattanooga Man Found With Loaded Gun During Probation Check Gets 63-Month Federal Sentence

Monday, June 19, 2017

A Chattanooga man found with a loaded gun during a probation check has been sentenced to serve 63 months in federal prison.

Michael Billingsley appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

A Chattanooga Police officer on June 1, 2016, assisted Tennessee Department of Corrections officers conducting a probation check of the defendant at his residence. The officer found the defendant sitting in a car with the door open in the back yard of the residence.

Authorities said, "The officer told the defendant why they were there, and the defendant was visibly nervous. The defendant also initially denied being 'Michael Billingsley,' but he then did admit his identity. He still seemed nervous and became agitated so Officer Austin asked the defendant to get out of the car so Officer Austin could pat him down.

"As the defendant got out of the car, Officer Austin placed his hands on the defendant’s arm. The defendant then pulled away from Officer Austin and tried to run. The defendant tripped after running a few yards, and Officer Austin was able to catch him and grab him. Officer Austin fell on top of the defendant and could feel a firearm in the defendant’s pocket.

"Officer Austin arrested the defendant, searched him, and found a 9mm handgun in the defendant’s pocket. The magazine for the firearm was a few feet away in the spot where the defendant first tripped and was apparently ejected from the gun when the defendant fell. The firearm had been reported stolen from Georgia."

Prior to June 1, 2016, the defendant had at least the following felony convictions: two robberies, a burglary and two thefts.