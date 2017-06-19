Calvin Carter III, 22, Arrested After Shooting Shane Finney, 19, In Home Invasion

Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located Finney, who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. HCEMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Investigators were able to determine that the suspect was attempting to make entrance into the victim's home. Parties who were inside the home assisted in subduing the suspect after the victim was shot. Carter was arrested when police arrived on scene.
He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and especially aggravated burglary.