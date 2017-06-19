Johnnye McDavid Was Woman Who Died In House Fire On Thursday

Monday, June 19, 2017

The victim who died on Thursday in the house fire on Durham Drive has been identified as Johnnye McDavid. She was 83.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office says the victim died from smoke inhalation.

Ms. McDavid's death is the third fire-related fatality so far this year in Chattanooga. Her husband, Charles McDavid, was treated and released from a local hospital for minor burns.




