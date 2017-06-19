Johnnye McDavid Was Woman Who Died In House Fire On Thursday

The victim who died on Thursday in the house fire on Durham Drive has been identified as Johnnye McDavid. She was 83.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office says the victim died from smoke inhalation.
Ms. McDavid's death is the third fire-related fatality so far this year in Chattanooga. Her husband, Charles McDavid, was treated and released from a local hospital for minor burns.
The cause of this fatal fire has been ruled accidental. The lead fire investigator said the fire appears to have been sparked by an electrical malfunction.