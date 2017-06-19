 Monday, June 19, 2017 81.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Johnnye McDavid Was Woman Who Died In House Fire On Thursday

Monday, June 19, 2017
The victim who died on Thursday in the house fire on Durham Drive has been identified as Johnnye McDavid. She was 83.
 
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office says the victim died from smoke inhalation.
 
Ms.
McDavid's death is the third fire-related fatality so far this year in Chattanooga. Her husband, Charles McDavid, was treated and released from a local hospital for minor burns.

The cause of this fatal fire has been ruled accidental. The lead fire investigator said the fire appears to have been sparked by an electrical malfunction. 

June 20, 2017

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

June 19, 2017

Johnnye McDavid Was Woman Who Died In House Fire On Thursday

June 19, 2017

ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1


Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles ... (click for more)

The victim who died on Thursday in the house fire on  Durham Drive has been identified as Johnnye McDavid. She was 83.   The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office says ... (click for more)

Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner’s insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county’s ISO rating. County Commission ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.  Just click on the links and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" ... (click for more)

Johnnye McDavid Was Woman Who Died In House Fire On Thursday

The victim who died on Thursday in the house fire on  Durham Drive has been identified as Johnnye McDavid. She was 83.   The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office says the victim died from smoke inhalation.   Ms. McDavid's death is the third fire-related fatality so far this year in Chattanooga. Her husband, Charles McDavid, was treated and ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Tribute To A Good Man

On Monday, June 19, Mr. Rawlin Parker will turn right out of Sale Creek Middle/High School’s parking lot for the last time as the assistant principal of that school.  Mr. Parker has devoted 47 years of his life to the Hamilton County Department of Education as a teacher, a coach, and an administrator. I have had the privilege of working with him for the last eight years. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Horror At Okinawa

On this day in 1945, as the sun came up on Okinawa Island, the Americans had the Japanese on a desperate run and the fiercest battle in all of World War II was just days from victory. In the 84-day fight for the tactical gemstone, 110,071 Japanese had been killed in combat. Additionally, a full half of the Okinawan population – 300,000 at the start of the invasion – had been killed ... (click for more)

Sports

Knoxville's Eric Nelius Wins Riverbend 10K Run

It was somewhat cool at daybreak, but it got hot and muggy later as almost 400 runners gathered under the Ogiati Bridge on Riverfront Parkway for the 35 th running of the Riverbend Run. In other words, typical weather for anything in downtown Chattanooga during the middle of June. The event, which included a 5K and 10K races as well as a one-mile fun run/walk, was sponsored ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0), ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors