Ruth Leads Police On Chase; Returns To Home On Taggart Drive

Monday, June 19, 2017

Police responding on a domestic disorder said Bobby Don Ruth led them on a chase along Highway 58 and elsewhere, then returned to the same residence where the disorder allegedly took place.

Ruth, 46, of Taggart Drive, is charged with felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest , driving on a revoked license, felony evading arrest and failing to exercise due care.

Police said he already had warrants for aggravated burglary, sexual battery and two counts of domestic assault.

Police were called Sunday by the mother of Ruth's children, who said he had taken one of the children and would not give the child back.

While going to the scene, police spotted Ruth in his truck and began following it. He first appeared to stop, then sped off.

He finally returned to the house on Taggart Drive and ran inside. While officers were setting up a perimeter, Ruth ran back outside and was taken into custody.