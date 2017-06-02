Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARD, ANGEL MARIE

102 AGUSTA DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30642

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

---

BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW

1724 GANASITA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEATY, CARMEN LEANN

8850 BRAINERD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

---

BOSEMAN, NATASHA TAMARA

5224 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FTA (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)

---

BRUMFIELD, TYRONE

7005 TREELINE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

---

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

3007 GREENWHICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARROLL, TERRY EUGENE

900 AIRPORT PORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN

1009 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONNELLY, BENJAMIN THOMAS

1700 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL

195 CECIL LANE APT 195 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

CRESSWELL, DARWIN ALAN

6217 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRONON, FRANK PATRICK

1515 REBECCA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

DAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO

4626 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE8671 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCAR JACKINGCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON1236 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EDWARDS, JUILIAN RASHAD714 MAPLE PLACE NASHVILLE, 37216Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ELLINGER, KENNETH DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICFALSE IMPRISONMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN4258 GREEN ACRES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREWLOT 2 ROUNDABOUT TRAIL RINGGOLD, 37306Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FINLEY, EDWIN ALAN2705 BENTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---FREY, VINCENT MICHAEL11 3RD ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---GENTRY, MICHAEL DWAYNE1866 FAIRVIEW BLVD FAIRVIEW, 37062Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000-AUTO)---GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE2421 LEANIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTRVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRIFFIN, WILLIAM TRAVISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HALE, BYRON LEBRON1118 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES843 SIMM GOODWIN ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 2ND---HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE33 SEQUIA CIRCLE LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL1109 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---HURLEY, KRISTOPHER C5433 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---IDE, DAVID WARREN540 SIMS DRIVE REDBANK, 37373Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JOHNSON, ELIJAH ELDAN8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---JONES, CHARLES JULIUS2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, JEREMY LYNN210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARASSMENT---LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MANNING, MARVIN EUGENE4200 HWY 411 DELANO,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCANE, DAWN DENISE1126 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLING PROMOTIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---MCCORMICK, JAMES SHAY207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MENDOZA, JACQUELINE5325 APT A HEMBY ROAD MATTHEWS, 28104Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE1239 HELENA DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER $1000---MOON, DETRICE ANN1201 GROVE APT. D, GOLDEN GATEWAY APT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)FALSE REPORTS---MOORE, GARY ARLAN9612 CASE VIEW DR HARRISON, 30701Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---MOORE, ROBERT JAMES422 SANDALWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MYRICKS, JOHNNY EDWARD6409 MILLSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NANCE, RICHARD FRANKLIN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD3353 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY (LDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATRICK, KIMBERLY MICHELLE1519 RYAN STREET APT C311 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING PROMOTION---PLUMLEY, ZACHARIAN IAN405 DURR KEE CLEVELAND, 37310Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, ALICIA TRINETTE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PROCTOR, JOSEPH WARREN6101 HARRISON LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/IMPLIED CONSENTRECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWCVIOLATION OF BOATING RULES & REGULATIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RIDLEY, ROBERT TYLER2381 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, BECKY LEONA66 HICKORY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---SMITH, CLINTON RUSSELL643 BLAINE SMITH ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE805 W 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023906Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED---SNEED, DUSTIN M3801 KINGWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000---SOTO-VELAZQUEZ, ENEYDI MARLENI110 BALES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL3429 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374101262Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WINSTANLEY, KENNETH WILBUR2691 NW FLORIDA AVE STUART, 34994Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WITCHER, RAYMOND LEBRON804 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023905Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WOOTEN, PATRICIA GAIL1100 GATEWAY TOWERS APT 9137 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE175 WESLEY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ARD, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) BEATY, CARMEN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO BOSEMAN, NATASHA TAMARA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/29/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

FTA (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS) BRUMFIELD, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARROLL, TERRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) CONNELLY, BENJAMIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 CRESSWELL, DARWIN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRONON, FRANK PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/29/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000