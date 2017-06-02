 Friday, June 2, 2017 66.4°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARD, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
BEATY, CARMEN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
BOSEMAN, NATASHA TAMARA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/29/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FTA (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
BRUMFIELD, TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING PROMOTION
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARROLL, TERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
CONNELLY, BENJAMIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRESSWELL, DARWIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRONON, FRANK PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/29/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000

ELLINGER, KENNETH DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINLEY, EDWIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/31/1953
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
FREY, VINCENT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GENTRY, MICHAEL DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000-AUTO)
GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIFFIN, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/17/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/17/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DUI 2ND
HURLEY, KRISTOPHER C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JOHNSON, ELIJAH ELDAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JONES, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • HARASSMENT
MANNING, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCANE, DAWN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING PROMOTION
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
MCCORMICK, JAMES SHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MENDOZA, JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
MOON, DETRICE ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • FALSE REPORTS
MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MYRICKS, JOHNNY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATRICK, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/16/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
  • GAMBLING PROMOTION
POWELL, ALICIA TRINETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, BECKY LEONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
SNEED, DUSTIN M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
SOTO-VELAZQUEZ, ENEYDI MARLENI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE


SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WINSTANLEY, KENNETH WILBUR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOOTEN, PATRICIA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/17/1954
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


