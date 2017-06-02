Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARD, ANGEL MARIE
102 AGUSTA DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30642
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW
1724 GANASITA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEATY, CARMEN LEANN
8850 BRAINERD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
BOSEMAN, NATASHA TAMARA
5224 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
---
BRUMFIELD, TYRONE
7005 TREELINE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
3007 GREENWHICH AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE
3703 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARROLL, TERRY EUGENE
900 AIRPORT PORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
COLLINS, DAISHUAN LERRUN
1009 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CONNELLY, BENJAMIN THOMAS
1700 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL
195 CECIL LANE APT 195 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
CRESSWELL, DARWIN ALAN
6217 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRONON, FRANK PATRICK
1515 REBECCA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DAVIS, TREVALE DEMARCO
4626 FALL CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DOBBINS, COLTON KAYLE
8671 DAISY DALLAS SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON
1236 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
EDWARDS, JUILIAN RASHAD
714 MAPLE PLACE NASHVILLE, 37216
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ELLINGER, KENNETH DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ELLIS, JENNIFER LYN
4258 GREEN ACRES DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FERNEY, MICHAEL ANDREW
LOT 2 ROUNDABOUT TRAIL RINGGOLD, 37306
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FINLEY, EDWIN ALAN
2705 BENTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FOSTER, DANIEL EUGENE
895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
FREY, VINCENT MICHAEL
11 3RD ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GENTRY, MICHAEL DWAYNE
1866 FAIRVIEW BLVD FAIRVIEW, 37062
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000-AUTO)
---
GOODWIN, ALONZO TREMAYNE
2421 LEANIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIFFIN, WILLIAM TRAVIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALE, BYRON LEBRON
1118 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON
509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
843 SIMM GOODWIN ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI 2ND
---
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
33 SEQUIA CIRCLE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL
1109 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
HURLEY, KRISTOPHER C
5433 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
IDE, DAVID WARREN
540 SIMS DRIVE REDBANK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JOHNSON, ELIJAH ELDAN
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, JEREMY LYNN
210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
---
LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MANNING, MARVIN EUGENE
4200 HWY 411 DELANO,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCANE, DAWN DENISE
1126 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING PROMOTION
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
MCCORMICK, JAMES SHAY
207 SPEARS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MENDOZA, JACQUELINE
5325 APT A HEMBY ROAD MATTHEWS, 28104
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
1239 HELENA DRIVE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
MOON, DETRICE ANN
1201 GROVE APT. D, GOLDEN GATEWAY APT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
MOORE, GARY ARLAN
9612 CASE VIEW DR HARRISON, 30701
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
422 SANDALWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MYRICKS, JOHNNY EDWARD
6409 MILLSTREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NANCE, RICHARD FRANKLIN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
3353 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY (L
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PATRICK, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
1519 RYAN STREET APT C311 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING PROMOTION
---
PLUMLEY, ZACHARIAN IAN
405 DURR KEE CLEVELAND, 37310
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POWELL, ALICIA TRINETTE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH WARREN
6101 HARRISON LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/IMPLIED CONSENT
RECKLESS OPERATION OF A PWC
VIOLATION OF BOATING RULES & REGULATIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RIDLEY, ROBERT TYLER
2381 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, BECKY LEONA
66 HICKORY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
SMITH, CLINTON RUSSELL
643 BLAINE SMITH ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE
805 W 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023906
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SNEED, DUSTIN M
3801 KINGWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
SOTO-VELAZQUEZ, ENEYDI MARLENI
110 BALES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TALLEY, DAMIEN JAMAL
3429 ALTON PARK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374101262
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WINSTANLEY, KENNETH WILBUR
2691 NW FLORIDA AVE STUART, 34994
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WITCHER, RAYMOND LEBRON
804 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023905
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WOOTEN, PATRICIA GAIL
1100 GATEWAY TOWERS APT 9137 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
175 WESLEY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
