Soddy Daisy Approves $14 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; Land To Be Acquired For More Parking For Big Soddy Gulf Park

Friday, June 2, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The $14 million budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 was passed by the Soddy Daisy Commission Thursday night on second and final reading. Property taxes will not be increased and will remain at $1.3524 per $100 of assessed value.

Included, is money for federal highway projects, and park and community center improvements. Also planned for the coming year is the purchase of heavy equipment for the public works departments and a truck, a patrol car and a transport van.

Mobile radios for the police and fire departments are also in the budget as well as new turn-out gear. There is money set aside for building the new fire hall #3, a new phone system for city hall and new voter equipment.

The commission approved operating on a continuing budget until the new certified rate for property taxes is received from the Hamilton County Assessor’s office.

City Manager Janice Cagle received approval to award the purchase of 12 fire hydrants to the low bidder for $24,657.

Just one bid was received for resurfacing Dallas Hollow Road for the amount of $450,000 which includes the cost to engineer the project. The city will be responsible for $150,000 of that total amount. The work will pave three miles from the Sequoyah Road intersection to Hixson Pike.

Ms. Cagle and Mayor Robert Cothran met with the property owners of land adjacent to the Big Soddy Gulf property and have been offered the opportunity for the city to purchase it for parking. As the park’s popularity has increased, so have parking problems. The commission readily approved $60,000 for the land. It will be paid over a two-year period, with half paid this year and half the next and no interest required.

Police Chief Phillip Hamrick was given approval to buy a 3-D mapping system that was planned in the budget. The cost is $12,118 and it will come from the drug fund. The equipment will be used for diagramming crime scenes.

Speeding on neighborhood streets is becoming a big problem, said Commissioner Gene Shipley. He said that he sees it everywhere he goes. It seems that no one has respect for other people, he said, and suggested giving tickets with no tolerance for those traveling even five to 10 MPH over the speed limit. Residents from the Sunset Estates subdivision have been experiencing the same problem with people who live in their own neighborhood, and they came to the commission meeting asking for help. Chief Hamrick was asked to add patrols and speak directly to the offenders. Commissioner Rick Nunley warned the residents to let the police handle the situation to prevent the problem from escalating. Mayor Cothran suggested using speed trailers to slow cars down.

The same neighborhood asked for help to maintain two homes that have been empty since the owner died three years ago. Neighbors have been mowing the lawns since then. City Manager Cagle said she has recently found that the houses are in an estate/trust situation. The out-of-town investment company that is handling the trust should be responsible for the upkeep, and she said that she would pursue it.