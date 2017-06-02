Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing And Full Inspection On Sunday

Friday, June 2, 2017

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge on Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic.

While the bridge is closed for testing, TDOT bridge inspection crews will also conduct their complete mandatory two-year inspection of the structure. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic as the testing, maintenance and full inspection are performed.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.