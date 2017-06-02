 Friday, June 2, 2017 75.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing And Full Inspection On Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge on Sunday, during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. 

 

While the bridge is closed for testing, TDOT bridge inspection crews will also conduct their complete mandatory two-year inspection of the structure.

  From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic as the testing, maintenance and full inspection are performed. 

 

This work is weather dependent.  Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.  Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed. 

 


Soddy Daisy Approves $14 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; Land To Be Acquired For More Parking For Big Soddy Gulf Park

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


The $14 million budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 was passed by the Soddy Daisy Commission Thursday night on second and final reading. Property taxes will not be increased and will remain ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARD, ANGEL MARIE  102 AGUSTA DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30642  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Soddy Daisy Approves $14 Million Budget With No Tax Increase; Land To Be Acquired For More Parking For Big Soddy Gulf Park

The $14 million budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 was passed by the Soddy Daisy Commission Thursday night on second and final reading. Property taxes will not be increased and will remain at $1.3524 per $100 of assessed value.   Included, is money for federal highway projects, and park and community center improvements. Also planned for the coming year is the purchase ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Does Dumb Cost?

As Mayor Jim Coppinger and his staff tighten and tweak the FY2018 budget, which will be revealed  on Tuesday , there are two huge questions waiting to be answered. The first is obvious – how big will the first tax increase  in 12 years  be – but the second is far more obscure. How does the Department of Education prepare for the ludicrous take-over of five Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Drop Second Straight To Barons Thursday, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Nick Basto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 on Thursday. With Tennessee's loss, the Chattanooga is now tied with Montgomery for second place, 1/2 game behind the Smokies. Current Standings Nick Gordon entered the game leading the Southern League in extra-base hits ... (click for more)

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs’ coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality ... (click for more)


