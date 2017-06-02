Charges Brought After Woman Said Knife, Large Nail Held To Her Head Before Car Stolen

 Friday, June 2, 2017 87.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Friday, June 2, 2017
Colton Dobbins
A woman told deputies that a knife and large nail were held to her head outside a residence in Hixson, then her vehicle was taken.

Officers said charges of carjacking, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault would be brought against Amy Sutton and Colton Dobbins.

Dobbins, 27, of 9411 Dexter Lane, Ooltewah, has been taken into custody.

The woman said in the May 6 incident she took her friend Tyler to an address on Mayfield Lane so he could "pick up a phone charge.

"

She said Tyler had been inside for several minutes when a silver car approached her vehicle from a cul-de-sac. She said a dark-haired white female driver and white male passenger exited the car and came up to her window screaming.

She said she was ripped out of the car by the male, who she said called himself Colton. She said the male drove off in her 1998 Ford Expedition and the female in the silver car. She was left stranded to walk home.

An officer said a female called to report a stolen vehicle. The officer said the number of the caller was that of Amy Sutton, who he described as "a known criminal with several felony convictions for theft and promoting manufacture of meth."

The victim was shown a photo of Ms. Sutton and said she was the female who put a knife to her neck.

Deputies said Ms. Sutton said she was there when the car was stolen. She said the white male involved with Colton Dobbins.

She said the vehicle could be found behind the Signal Mountain Road Food City. The vehicle was located at 139 Signal Hills Dr. It had a different tag on it.

Deputies said the driver noticed he was being followed and he accelerated and ran a red light at Mountain Creek Road and Signal Mountain Road. He then crashed into the side of a house.

The man, identified as John Dykes, was caught after a foot chase. He had a revoked license and meth in his pocket.

Two other men at the house where the vehicle was located, Melvin James and William Weiss, were questioned. A set of digital scales was in plain view in the house.

A prescription bottle with medication prescribed for the carjacking victim was also found.

The Alabama license plate that was suppose to be on the vehicle was found in a garbage can. A notebook with the victim's name was also located.

All three of those at the house said a friend of Amy Sutton had dropped it off there earlier in the day.

They showed a cell phone that was left behind by Dobbins. It had a text message in which Ms. Sutton and Dobbins in which she said she had the car sold.

There was also arguing between the couple that officers said they believed caused Ms. Sutton to call police.

One text said she called police to scare Dobbins.

Dobbins, when he was 18, was charged in a Hixson home invasion after a nine-year-old boy inside the house recognized one of three intruders. He later pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault. He was given a suspended four-year sentence. 


