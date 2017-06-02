 Friday, June 2, 2017 84.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

700 Block Of Market Street To Be Closed This Weekend For Building Maintenance

Friday, June 2, 2017
The 700 block of Market Street will be closed for building maintenance beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. The closure is scheduled for two days and will reopen on Sunday at 6 p.m.. Detours will be posted using Cherry Street and Broad Street.

For information on all Chattanooga road closures and events, go to the Chattanooga Road Closure map.


June 2, 2017

June 1, 2017

Hamilton County Republican Women Present Annual Good Citizenship Awards

June 1, 2017

Mayor’s Council For Women Invites Public To Financial Independence Hearing On Monday


Each May,  local middle school students are selected by students and staff for HCRW's Good Citizenship Award, one of many of this club's community service projects.  The criteria requires ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s Council for Women invites everyone to attend an upcoming public hearing on financial independence to hear the Council’s research on the issue of high interest lending ... (click for more)


Hamilton County Republican Women Present Annual Good Citizenship Awards

County Schools List Improvement Steps Taken At IZone Schools

County school officials listed a number of special programs and initiatives that have been launched at the five IZone Schools. The state has indicated it will take over the schools - either in a "partnership" with the county schools with their own school board or as Achievement District Schools, where the state would bring in a new set of school leaders and teachers. County ... (click for more)

Chancellor Fleenor Raises Judgment Against City In Favor Of Police Officers From $562,953 To $828,723

Chancellor Pam Fleenor has increased an award for 25 high-ranking members of the Chattanooga Police Department against the city on the issue of a promised pay raise from $562,953 to $828,723.   A Circuit Court jury last Aug. 25 awarded the officers $562,953 in back pay.   Since that time, Janie Parks Varnell and Bryan Hoss of Davis & Hoss, P.C. ... (click for more)

We Are On The Wrong Path

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Does Dumb Cost?

As Mayor Jim Coppinger and his staff tighten and tweak the FY2018 budget, which will be revealed  on Tuesday , there are two huge questions waiting to be answered. The first is obvious – how big will the first tax increase  in 12 years  be – but the second is far more obscure. How does the Department of Education prepare for the ludicrous take-over of five Hamilton ... (click for more)


