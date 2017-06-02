 Friday, June 2, 2017 75.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Arrest Made In Collinsville, Ala., After Kidnapping Behind Building On Rossville Boulevard

Friday, June 2, 2017
An arrest was made in Collinsville, Ala., after a kidnapping behind a building on Rossville Boulevard late Friday morning.
 
Chattanooga Police officers responded to a kidnapping call at 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival investigators spoke with a witness who stated the victim was behind a business in the 4000 block of Rossville Boulevard when a white four-door vehicle pulled up and two black males got out.

The witness saw one of the men grab and throw the victim into the back seat of the vehicle, which then was seen fleeing north on Rossville Boulevard.

A partial license tag number was run on the vehicle and a BOLO issued.

CPD Violent Crimes Investigators found that the suspect was in Collinsville and worked with the Collinsville Police Department to locate the vehicle, the victim, and the suspect.

The, 46-year-old Mario McElrath, was arrested.

The victim was removed safely and uninjured from the situation.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525



June 2, 2017

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg At Ooltewah Residence

The Sheriff's Office reported that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg at an Ooltewah residence on Friday night.   At approximately  6 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies, along with Emergency Medical Service personnel, responded to the    8500 block of Streamside Drive  on a report of an accidental shooting. Upon

Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Case In Which Dalton Woman Was Severely Injured

David Wayne Williams, 48; Donna Gail Warren, 51, and Jerry Wade Warren, 50, all of Rome, Ga., entered guilty pleas to charges arising out of the April 26, 2016 armed robbery and attempted murder of Mayra Espitia following the groups response to a Craig's List advertisement.    Williams entered guilty pleas to attempted murder and to possession of a knife during

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people

Roy Exum: What Does Dumb Cost?

As Mayor Jim Coppinger and his staff tighten and tweak the FY2018 budget, which will be revealed  on Tuesday , there are two huge questions waiting to be answered. The first is obvious – how big will the first tax increase  in 12 years  be – but the second is far more obscure. How does the Department of Education prepare for the ludicrous take-over of five Hamilton

Lookouts Drop Second Straight Game To Barons Thursday, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Nick Basto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 on Thursday. With Tennessee's loss, the Chattanooga is now tied with Montgomery for second place, 1/2 game behind the Smokies. Current Standings The Lookouts, who scored nine runs in the last game of their homestand and 11

CFC Women Host Alabama FC Friday

The Chattanooga FC women will host Alabama FC Friday night at 7 p.m. in the comfy confines of Finley Stadium.   The women are 0-1 in NPSL league play after a 4-2 loss to Knoxville on May 26,. Tickets are $5 at the gate. Chattanooga Sports Ministries (CSM) and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Orientation Leaders will be special guests at the game.


