Arrest Made In Collinsville, Ala., After Kidnapping Behind Building On Rossville Boulevard

Friday, June 2, 2017

An arrest was made in Collinsville, Ala., after a kidnapping behind a building on Rossville Boulevard late Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a kidnapping call at 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival investigators spoke with a witness who stated the victim was behind a business in the 4000 block of Rossville Boulevard when a white four-door vehicle pulled up and two black males got out.

The witness saw one of the men grab and throw the victim into the back seat of the vehicle, which then was seen fleeing north on Rossville Boulevard.

A partial license tag number was run on the vehicle and a BOLO issued.

CPD Violent Crimes Investigators found that the suspect was in Collinsville and worked with the Collinsville Police Department to locate the vehicle, the victim, and the suspect.

The, 46-year-old Mario McElrath, was arrested.

The victim was removed safely and uninjured from the situation.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.



