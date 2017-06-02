Gang Member Whose House Was Shot Up As Part Of Feud To Serve 40 Months In Federal Prison

Friday, June 2, 2017

A gang member who was one of those falling victim to a feud between the Bounty Hunters and the Athens Park Bloods is facing 40 months in federal prison.

Lacharleston Haggard, who appeared before Federal Judge Travis McDonough, had his house riddled with bullets in early 2014.

On Jan. 22, 2014, Haggard was admitted to Erlanger Hospital with a bullet wound to the thigh. As Haggard was exiting the car at the hospital, a county deputy retrieved a 45-caliber spent shelling casing from his lap.

Haggard said he had been shot while in his car waiting for a light to change at a side street of Rossville Boulevard. He later admitted to police that he had shot himself.

He received 34 months on a gun charge, and an additional six months for violation of his probation.

His attorney Keith Davis, said Haggard served two years in prison, then, at age 24, got his first job. However, he later got into more trouble.

He said Haggard, "Strangely, is one of the nicest and most polite clients I've ever had."

He said Haggard has expressed a desire to change his present circumstances. Judge McDonough said he may need to leave Chattanooga to do that.

In the early 2014 incident, a gang expert said a house on Mulberry Street occupied by Haggard, an Athens Park Blood, was shot up. Haggard said he had been targeted by the Bounty Hunters. His wife said she saw two men she knew as Bounty Hunters run through their back yard. One was carrying a rifle. Police found multiple shell casings, including rifle rounds.

