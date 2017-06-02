 Saturday, June 3, 2017 71.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Bradley County

Friday, June 2, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an accident on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road. A vehicle was involved in the accident.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Tennova Healthcare, but died shortly after arrival.

The deceased male will be identified after his next of kin has been notified.


June 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 2, 2017

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Bradley County

June 2, 2017

Gang Member Whose House Was Shot Up As Part Of Feud To Serve 40 Months In Federal Prison


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an accident on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road. A vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Tennova ... (click for more)

A gang member who was one of those falling victim to a feud between the Bounty Hunters and the Athens Park Bloods is facing 40 months in federal prison. Lacharleston Haggard, who appeared ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARANEIBIA, JOSHUA BRANDON  4671 PRESERVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BARBEY, FRANKLIN A  1710 HILLCREST LANE JASPER, 373475657  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency:  ... (click for more)

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Bradley County

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an accident on North Lee Highway at Bellfounte Road. A vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Tennova Healthcare, but died shortly after arrival. The deceased male will be identified after his next of kin has been notified. (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sijan Lived ‘The Code’

Earlier this week – on Monday to be exact – Scott Walker, the Governor of Wisconsin, presided over the dedication of the Capt. Lance P. Sijan Memorial Plaza at the Milwaukee Airport. It has been just a few months shy of Capt. Sijan’s death 50 years ago in the infamous prison known as the Hanoi Hilton. But now that patriotism has endured and once again has overcome the protestors’ ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Drop Second Straight Game To Barons Thursday, 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Nick Basto homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 3-1 on Thursday. With Tennessee's loss, the Chattanooga is now tied with Montgomery for second place, 1/2 game behind the Smokies. Current Standings The Lookouts, who scored nine runs in the last game of their homestand and 11 ... (click for more)

CFC Women Tie Alabama FC 2-2

The Chattanooga FC women hosted Alabama FC Friday night and played to a 2-2 tie.   Neither team scored in the first half.   Lizzy Shaunessy opened the scoring with a penalty kick early in the second half after getting fouled in the box.  Alabama scored minutes later to tie the game at one.  CFC's Hailey Nichols scored CFC's second goal to give them ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors