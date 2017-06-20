Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE

919 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE

1442 SOUTH HIGHWAY CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

AUTRY, WANDA L

4621 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162114

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH

2123 ROGERS RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

BASKETTE, WILLIAM CODY

8600 AUTUMN OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY

6829 DEERWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CARTER, CALVIN

7001 BUTTERCUP LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CLARK, MIRANDA DESEREE

322 CAMP JORDAN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CRUCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE

3904 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

DAVENPORT, CETTETRA M

1421 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE ASSAULT

---

DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL

2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE

1445 VILLAGE OAKS CIRCLE APT 1 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER

3711 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAMILTON, MELISSA JEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER 500

---

HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA

6317 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

HILL, MICHAEL KEYES

121 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLLINGSHOOD, CODY BRYAN

318 E.

CRESTVIEW DR MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER 500---HOOKS, SHANTEL LEE4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HORTON, SUSAN ELIZABETH902 CARTER LANE ROSSIVILLE,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETION TO REVOKE---HOWARD, APRIL NICOLE421 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF IDENTITY---HOWARD, LEE MORGAN2938 GOLD POINT CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---JONES, JAMES GRANT11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, BRIAN1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LONG, CHRISTOPHER2017 MAPLE HILLS PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARTIN-JUAN, ABRAHAM4313 CLEO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MASSENGILL, HORACE7226 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MATEO, BALTAZAR NICHOLAS3115 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY---MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE7318 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1000---MCNABB, JOHNNY Q3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMODE2419 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---MORRIS, MELINDA DESHAUN412 7TH AVE SOUTH SAINT CLOUD, 56301Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PEOPLES, LATRESSA RAVEN3929 MANOR RD APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---POLK JR, JAMES1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073504Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---POPE, LATOYA LASHAN714 CARUTRES ROAD APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---PRAGNELL, KAITLYN M1751 WHITE OAK ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---ROBINSON, WALTER LEWIS1014 BRYNWOOD PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN408 GLENN STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE123 SAGEBRUSH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUTH, BOBBY DON5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFELONY EVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE4166 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---SCOTT, AMANDA LYNN1317 OLD AJ HWY STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)---SCOTT, TYRONE MICHAEL1751 WHITE OAK RD APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO---SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE2011 CRESTMAN HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SUMMERS, JEREMY LEE633 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---TEMPLE, GORDON RYAN201 PASSONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---YATES, RASHAWNDA ANTRINETTE1050 TAELANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY

