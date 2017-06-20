Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE
919 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE
1442 SOUTH HIGHWAY CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
AUTRY, WANDA L
4621 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162114
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
2123 ROGERS RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
BASKETTE, WILLIAM CODY
8600 AUTUMN OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
6829 DEERWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, CALVIN
7001 BUTTERCUP LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CLARK, MIRANDA DESEREE
322 CAMP JORDAN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CRUCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE
3904 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
DAVENPORT, CETTETRA M
1421 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE
1445 VILLAGE OAKS CIRCLE APT 1 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER
3711 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, MELISSA JEAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER 500
---
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
6317 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES
121 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLINGSHOOD, CODY BRYAN
318 E.
CRESTVIEW DR MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 500
---
HOOKS, SHANTEL LEE
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORTON, SUSAN ELIZABETH
902 CARTER LANE ROSSIVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETION TO REVOKE
---
HOWARD, APRIL NICOLE
421 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
2938 GOLD POINT CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
JONES, JAMES GRANT
11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, BRIAN
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LONG, CHRISTOPHER
2017 MAPLE HILLS PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN-JUAN, ABRAHAM
4313 CLEO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MASSENGILL, HORACE
7226 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MATEO, BALTAZAR NICHOLAS
3115 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
---
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE
7318 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMODE
2419 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORRIS, MELINDA DESHAUN
412 7TH AVE SOUTH SAINT CLOUD, 56301
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PEOPLES, LATRESSA RAVEN
3929 MANOR RD APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
POLK JR, JAMES
1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073504
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POPE, LATOYA LASHAN
714 CARUTRES ROAD APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
PRAGNELL, KAITLYN M
1751 WHITE OAK ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROBINSON, WALTER LEWIS
1014 BRYNWOOD PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN
408 GLENN STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
123 SAGEBRUSH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUTH, BOBBY DON
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
4166 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
SCOTT, AMANDA LYNN
1317 OLD AJ HWY STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
---
SCOTT, TYRONE MICHAEL
1751 WHITE OAK RD APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO
---
SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE
2011 CRESTMAN HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUMMERS, JEREMY LEE
633 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TEMPLE, GORDON RYAN
201 PASSONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YATES, RASHAWNDA ANTRINETTE
1050 TAELANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
