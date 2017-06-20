 Tuesday, June 20, 2017 73.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE 
919 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1442 SOUTH HIGHWAY CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
AUTRY, WANDA L 
4621 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162114 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND 
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH 
2123 ROGERS RD APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
BASKETTE, WILLIAM CODY 
8600 AUTUMN OAK LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY 
6829 DEERWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, CALVIN 
7001 BUTTERCUP LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CLARK, MIRANDA DESEREE 
322 CAMP JORDAN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CRUCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE 
3904 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
DAVENPORT, CETTETRA M 
1421 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
DAVIDSON, KATHY JEWELL 
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE 
1445 VILLAGE OAKS CIRCLE APT 1 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER 
3711 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMILTON, MELISSA JEAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER 500
---
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA 
6317 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES 
121 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLINGSHOOD, CODY BRYAN 
318 E.

CRESTVIEW DR MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 500
---
HOOKS, SHANTEL LEE 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE APT 1004 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORTON, SUSAN ELIZABETH 
902 CARTER LANE ROSSIVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETION TO REVOKE
---
HOWARD, APRIL NICOLE 
421 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN 
2938 GOLD POINT CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
JONES, JAMES GRANT 
11 CARRIAGE HILL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, BRIAN 
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373806402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM 
9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LONG, CHRISTOPHER 
2017 MAPLE HILLS PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MARTIN-JUAN, ABRAHAM 
4313 CLEO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MASSENGILL, HORACE 
7226 TAYLOR ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MATEO, BALTAZAR NICHOLAS 
3115 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANSIT TO BRADLEY COUNTY
---
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS 
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE 
7318 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMODE 
2419 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORRIS, MELINDA DESHAUN 
412 7TH AVE SOUTH SAINT CLOUD, 56301 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PEOPLES, LATRESSA RAVEN 
3929 MANOR RD APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR 
270 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
POLK JR, JAMES 
1507 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073504 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
POPE, LATOYA LASHAN 
714 CARUTRES ROAD APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
PRAGNELL, KAITLYN M 
1751 WHITE OAK ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ROBINSON, WALTER LEWIS 
1014 BRYNWOOD PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN 
408 GLENN STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE 
123 SAGEBRUSH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUTH, BOBBY DON 
5766 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
4166 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
SCOTT, AMANDA LYNN 
1317 OLD AJ HWY STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
---
SCOTT, TYRONE MICHAEL 
1751 WHITE OAK RD APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO
---
SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS 
7208 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE 
2011 CRESTMAN HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SUMMERS, JEREMY LEE 
633 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TEMPLE, GORDON RYAN 
201 PASSONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH 
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YATES, RASHAWNDA ANTRINETTE 
1050 TAELANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AUTRY, WANDA L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BARTLEY, RACHEL LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY )
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROCK, REYSAM J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER, CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASH, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/10/1948
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLARK, MIRANDA DESEREE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRUCHFIELD, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DAVENPORT, CETTETRA M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
ESPEY, BLEVINS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMILTON, MELISSA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/14/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER 500
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

HENRY, DAVID HUGH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/16/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLLINGSHOOD, CODY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 500
HORTON, SUSAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETION TO REVOKE
HOWARD, APRIL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
HOWARD, LEE MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/31/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, JAMES GRANT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/18/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LONG, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MASSENGILL, HORACE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/26/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MCGILL, STARLA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1000
MCNABB, JOHNNY Q
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MORRIS, MELINDA DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRAGNELL, KAITLYN M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROBINSON, WALTER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/17/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROEBER-LESLEY, TYMERA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUTLEDGE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
SCOTT, AMANDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
SCOTT, TYRONE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SKYLES, CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
SNEED, GABRIEL LUKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUMMERS, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TEMPLE, GORDON RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
YATES, RASHAWNDA ANTRINETTE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT





June 20, 2017

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

June 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 19, 2017

Critical Audit Report On Chattanooga Visitors Bureau Was Never Released


Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE  919 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA,  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A critical audit of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau by a staffer at the county auditor's office was never issued, but the office instead substituted one that found no problems at the agency that ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time

Stay caught up on the local news by clicking on the links below and finding us on Facebook and Twitter. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.  Just click on the links and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALEXANDER, MICHAEL SHANE  919 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA,  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD --- ALLEN, JERMICHAEL DEWAYNE  1442 SOUTH HIGHWAY CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Disconnected Youth’

The fact that three of Tennessee’s four largest cities have just been named among “The Fifty Worst American Cities to Live” is disheartening and reflects badly on our state and local leaders. The website 24/7 Wall Street just deemed Detroit as the No. 1 worst in the nation but Memphis was No. 5, Knoxville was No. 23 and Chattanooga was No. 30, yet there is something that is even ... (click for more)

Sports

Free Admission To Tuesday's CFC Game At Finley

Chattanooga Football Club is dedicating this Tuesday evening to the fans. The scheduled make-up match against Birmingham Hammers on June 20th will be FREE to the public and will kick off at 6:30 pm EDT.    This Tuesday’s make-up match will be a continuation of the May 20th match that was called off in the 24th minute due to constant lighting strikes. CFC’s goal by ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0), ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors