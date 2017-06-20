Howard Charged In Theft Of Purses From Room At Red Roof Inn

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Lee Morgan Howard has been charged with the theft of two purses from the Red Roof Inn on Williams Street.

Howard, 24, of 2938 Gold Point Circle, Hixson, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Travis Brenner and Chastity York were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

In the incident on Thursday, police were told that a white male had entered room 112 and stolen two purses.

The occupant of the room said her son walked outside and left the door cracked. She said someone entered while she and her husband were sleeping.

One purse contained a cellphone and some cash. The other purse had cash and credit cards. Total cash taken was about $3,000. The cellphone was worth $800.

Video showed two white males walking across the street from the Motel 6. Both ate breakfast at the Red Roof Inn.

After about 30 minutes, one of the men (later identified as Brenner) left the Red Roof Inn and walked across the street to the Motel 6.

Police said video shows Howard enter room 112, then leave with the purses. Video then shows him crossing the street again and going behind Motel 6.

A still photo from the video was sent out and police said Howard was quickly identified.

Video from the Motel 6 shows Howard and a female walk up to the back door. Howard was still carrying the purses. He then pulled out an access card and entered the Motel 6.

He was tracked going up the stairs to room 318. That room was registered to Ms. York.

Police knocked at room 318 and Brenner came to the door.

Officers said a backpack worn by Howard in the video was on a desk. One of the stolen purses was also in the room as well as a stolen wallet. Several credit cards belonging to the victim were found as well as several cellphones.

Brenner and Ms. York confirmed that Howard had spent the night in the room.

Howard has had a number of arrests, including for assault, theft, driving infractions and drugs.