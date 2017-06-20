Man Shot By Roommate At East Lake Courts

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot by his roommate at East Lake Courts early Tuesday morning.

The injury to Jamaal Thomas was not life-threatening.

Dominque Bonds, 28, is still at large. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the 2200 block of E 26th St Court.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported him to a local hospital.

The victim advised that he was shot following a verbal disorder with his roommate. Bonds had left the scene prior to police arrival.

Investigators have secured warrants for Bonds' arrest.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.