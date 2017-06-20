Finalist For Hamilton County School Superintendent Winds Up On Staff Of Betsy Devos

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A finalist for Hamilton County school superintendent has wound up on the staff of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

She announced Tuesday that Dr. Wayne Johnson will serve as chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid (FSA).

Dr. Johnson had pulled his name from contention just hours before the School Board was to decide.

The board chose Dr. Bryan Johnson of Clarksville, Tn.

Secretary DeVos called Wayne Johnson "the right person to modernize FSA for the 21st Century."

Dr. Johnson said, "I look forward to accepting responsibility and accountability for the policies, actions and practices of FSA."

Federal Student Aid oversees over $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loans and serves 42 million student loan clients.