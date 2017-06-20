 Tuesday, June 20, 2017 75.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Finalist For Hamilton County School Superintendent Winds Up On Staff Of Betsy Devos

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A finalist for Hamilton County school superintendent has wound up on the staff of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

She announced Tuesday that Dr. Wayne Johnson will serve as chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid (FSA).

Dr. Johnson had pulled his name from contention just hours before the School Board was to decide.

The board chose Dr. Bryan Johnson of Clarksville, Tn.

Secretary DeVos called Wayne Johnson "the right person to modernize FSA for the 21st Century."

Dr. Johnson said, "I look forward to accepting responsibility and accountability for the policies, actions and practices of FSA." 

Federal Student Aid oversees over $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loans and serves 42 million student loan clients.


June 20, 2017

Calvin Carter III, 22, Arrested After Shooting Shane Finney, 19, In Home Invasion

June 20, 2017

Pregnant Puckett Ambulance Driver Involved In Fatal Wreck Set To Turn Herself In To Face Criminal Homicide Charge

June 20, 2017

Red Bank Approves Budget Without Tax Increase; Work Set On Stringers Branch Creek


Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.   When police arrived. they found Carter being restrained by

The Puckett EMS Ambulance driver involved in a wreck that killed patient Tony Patterson plans to turn herself in and face charges on Wednesday, her attorney said. Attorney McCracken Poston

The budget and tax rate for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2018 was passed on the second and final reading by the Red Bank commissioners at a Tuesday night meeting. There


Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.   When police arrived. they found Carter being restrained by Finney and another person at the residence. Finney said Carter got into the house while threatening a third person at the residence with a gun. Prior to this, he said someone knocked on

Pregnant Puckett Ambulance Driver Involved In Fatal Wreck Set To Turn Herself In To Face Criminal Homicide Charge

The Puckett EMS Ambulance driver involved in a wreck that killed patient Tony Patterson plans to turn herself in and face charges on Wednesday, her attorney said. Attorney McCracken Poston said EMT and ambulance driver Crystin Keys will turn herself in to Floyd County authorities. The Ringgold attorney said it is anticipated that Ms. Keys will be charged with failure to

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense

Roy Exum: Our ‘Disconnected Youth’

The fact that three of Tennessee's four largest cities have just been named among "The Fifty Worst American Cities to Live" is disheartening and reflects badly on our state and local leaders. The website 24/7 Wall Street just deemed Detroit as the No. 1 worst in the nation but Memphis was No. 5, Knoxville was No. 23 and Chattanooga was No. 30, yet there is something that is even

Sports

Free Admission To Tuesday's CFC Game At Finley

Chattanooga Football Club is dedicating this Tuesday evening to the fans. The scheduled make-up match against Birmingham Hammers on June 20th will be FREE to the public and will kick off at 6:30 pm EDT.    This Tuesday's make-up match will be a continuation of the May 20th match that was called off in the 24th minute due to constant lighting strikes. CFC's goal by

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0),


