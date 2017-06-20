Pregnant Puckett Ambulance Driver Involved In Fatal Wreck Set To Turn Herself In To Face Criminal Homicide Charge

 Tuesday, June 20, 2017 75.6°F   overcast   Overcast

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

The Puckett EMS Ambulance driver involved in a wreck that killed patient Tony Patterson plans to turn herself in and face charges on Wednesday, her attorney said.

Attorney McCracken Poston said EMT and ambulance driver Crystin Keys will turn herself in to Floyd County authorities.

The Ringgold attorney said it is anticipated that Ms. Keys will be charged with failure to maintain lane and vehicular homicide in the second degree.

He said, “My client is deeply grieving the death of the passenger in the ambulance, Mr. Tony Patterson. She wants his family to know that they are in her thoughts and prayers.

"Mr. Patterson’s family has shared their concern for the condition of my client and the other passengers as well.”

He said Ms. Keys, who is five weeks pregnant, sustained multiple fractures and contusions in the accident which also injured her co-workers. He stated that because she was in the first weeks of pregnancy, she had been suffering from extreme fatigue, the onset of which had caused her to take a pregnancy test to learn of her condition.

Her attorney also stated that because of the pregnancy, his client has strictly avoided caffeine and any other substances that could be harmful to her unborn child. As soon as she was coherent, she declined all pain medications at the hospital, again for the sake of the pregnancy, he said.

At this time, her pregnancy remains viable, it was stated.

Attorney Poston also said that his client within the past year suffered from a condition diagnosed as Prolong QT Interval, a rare heart condition which caused her to unexpectedly pass out on one occasion last year.

“We are in the very early stages of this accident investigation,” attorney Poston added, “but I am confident that no external issues were present or existing that contributed in any way to the accident.”


