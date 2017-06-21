Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )

---

ARNOLD, GLEN BURTON

6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIV ON REVOKED LICENSE)

-VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS

---

ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA

3210 BROAD ST APT 77 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN

4411 PAULA LANE RED BANK, 37351

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BARFIELD, BOBBY WESLEY

130 SEALS PLACE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BENTLEY, SELENA S

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 305 HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

74 MCOTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BODDIE, TONY LEBRON

4719 ROGERS ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BRAGG, VERNON RAY

300 WAHEELA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROCK, REYSAM J

908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

816 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CASH, RICHARD LEE

101 W 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CONNER, MONICK MONA

18 WEST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

---

COTHRAN, WHITNEY ELIZABETH

1210 HEADRICK RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAVIDSON, JESSE AUSTIN

1884 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

EVANS, WILLIE JOE

1127 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023753

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER

7001 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GAILLARD, JACK DAVID

117 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS

235 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL

1218 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON

557 JOHNSTON ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HENRY, DAVID HUGH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HILTON, LOREN NICOLE

1803 GRAY RD Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOWARD, CIANA DAWN

510 OVERTON DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE

712 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112809

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY

4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN

5407 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY

121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

KIRBY, JESSICA ARIZONA

934 HULANA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON

2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN

3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY

112 8TH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MATTHEWS, JESSICA L

909 MASTERSON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.

