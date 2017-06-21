Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
|
|ARNOLD, GLEN BURTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIV ON REVOKED LICENSE)
- -VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
|
|ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARFIELD, BOBBY WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
|
|BENTLEY, SELENA S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BODDIE, TONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|BRAGG, VERNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|COTHRAN, WHITNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIDSON, JESSE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, WILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GAILLARD, JACK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILTON, LOREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOWARD, CIANA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|KIRBY, JESSICA ARIZONA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MATTHEWS, JESSICA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MENZEL, KALEB LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MORGAN, KYLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PFLUEGER, DANIEL PARIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, JEFFERY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/03/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, PAMELA DARLINE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/05/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
|
|SMALL, BASIL LLEWELLYN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|SMITH, DORIS ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STEELE, STASHIA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMPSON, ASHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TIMMONS, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VAIL, MASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, TRISTEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|