 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 71.6°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, BRANDON LEE 
9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
---
ARNOLD, GLEN BURTON 
6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIV ON REVOKED LICENSE)
-VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
---
ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA 
3210 BROAD ST APT 77 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 
4411 PAULA LANE RED BANK, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BARFIELD, BOBBY WESLEY 
130 SEALS PLACE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BENTLEY, SELENA S 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 305 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN 
74 MCOTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BODDIE, TONY LEBRON 
4719 ROGERS ROAD APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BRAGG, VERNON RAY 
300 WAHEELA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BROCK, REYSAM J 
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER 
816 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA 
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CASH, RICHARD LEE 
101 W 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CONNER, MONICK MONA 
18 WEST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
COTHRAN, WHITNEY ELIZABETH 
1210 HEADRICK RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL 
11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAVIDSON, JESSE AUSTIN 
1884 NEW HOME LOOP TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EVANS, WILLIE JOE 
1127 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023753 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER 
7001 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GAILLARD, JACK DAVID 
117 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS 
235 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE 
11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL 
1218 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON 
557 JOHNSTON ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENRY, DAVID HUGH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HILTON, LOREN NICOLE 
1803 GRAY RD Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HOWARD, CIANA DAWN 
510 OVERTON DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE 
712 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112809 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY 
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN 
5407 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, LAURA BRITTANY 
121 CEDAR GROVE LN FORT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KIRBY, JESSICA ARIZONA 
934 HULANA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON 
2219 EAST 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN 
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY 
112 8TH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MATTHEWS, JESSICA L 
909 MASTERSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MENZEL, KALEB LYNN 
54 MIDDLE CREEK SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT 
90 SANTEELAH ST RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MORGAN, KYLE 
1258 TOWN HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MYERS, JAMIE RAY 
10300 C HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PFLUEGER, DANIEL PARIS 
808 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
RAINES, GARY LEE 
8813 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RUSSELL, JEFFERY LYNN 
497 CARRION DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RUSSELL, JEFFREY ALLEN 
1744 E BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RUSSELL, PAMELA DARLINE 
497 CAROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE APT 42 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
SMALL, BASIL LLEWELLYN 
2407 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
SMITH, DORIS ANN 
9317 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, NATASHA 
10950 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STEELE, STASHIA MICHELLE 
95 GREENS LAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMPSON, ASHIA NICOLE 
224 COUNTY ROAD #804 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TIMMONS, PAMELA DENISE 
1606 SOUTH BEECH APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
VAIL, MASON MARK 
9221 HUNTERS BEND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WALKER, TRISTEN ANDREW 
2360 BLACKBURN ROAD APT 104 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS 
2720 STONESAGE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793655 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN 
3314 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WRIGHT, AMBER DAWN 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR 
713 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041314 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
ARNOLD, GLEN BURTON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIV ON REVOKED LICENSE)
  • -VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS
ATKINSON, JANISHA SHOLONTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARFIELD, BOBBY WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
BENTLEY, SELENA S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BODDIE, TONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BRAGG, VERNON RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
COTHRAN, WHITNEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIDSON, JESSE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, WILLIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/05/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GAILLARD, JACK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HALLOCK, COLBY HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILTON, LOREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOWARD, CIANA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, JAMES RICKY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
KIRBY, JESSICA ARIZONA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MATTHEWS, JESSICA L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MENZEL, KALEB LYNN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MONCRIEF, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MORGAN, KYLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PFLUEGER, DANIEL PARIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSELL, JEFFERY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/03/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUSSELL, PAMELA DARLINE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/05/1957
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
SMALL, BASIL LLEWELLYN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
SMITH, DORIS ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEELE, STASHIA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, ASHIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

TIMMONS, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
VAIL, MASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WALKER, TRISTEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





June 21, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 20, 2017

Calvin Carter III, 22, Arrested After Shooting Shane Finney, 19, In Home Invasion

June 20, 2017

Pregnant Puckett Ambulance Driver Involved In Fatal Wreck Set To Turn Herself In To Face Criminal Homicide Charge


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, BRANDON LEE  9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.   When police arrived. they found Carter being restrained by ... (click for more)

The Puckett EMS Ambulance driver involved in a wreck that killed patient Tony Patterson plans to turn herself in and face charges on Wednesday, her attorney said. Attorney McCracken Poston ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, BRANDON LEE  9317 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 373638975  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT ) --- ARNOLD, GLEN BURTON  6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37379  Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Calvin Carter III, 22, Arrested After Shooting Shane Finney, 19, In Home Invasion

Calvin Carter III, 22, was arrested Sunday night after shooting Shane Finney, 19, in a home invasion on Mansion Circle.   When police arrived. they found Carter being restrained by Finney and another person at the residence. Finney said Carter got into the house while threatening a third person at the residence with a gun. Prior to this, he said someone knocked on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lest We Ever Forget

I got a wonderful letter from a reader named Paul Kirst the other day. It arrived soon after I wrote about the way our forefathers spent 84 days in a miraculous victory on the hellish island of Okinawa. The life blood of 12,520 American soldiers and the intrepidity and courage of men like19-year-old Jack Magnuson assured that we will soon celebrate another glorious Fourth of July ... (click for more)

Sports

Free Admission To Tuesday's CFC Game At Finley

Chattanooga Football Club is dedicating this Tuesday evening to the fans. The scheduled make-up match against Birmingham Hammers on June 20th will be FREE to the public and will kick off at 6:30 pm EDT.    This Tuesday’s make-up match will be a continuation of the May 20th match that was called off in the 24th minute due to constant lighting strikes. CFC’s goal by ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lookouts End First Half Play Sunday With 10-2 Romp Over Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Andy Wilkins homered and had two hits, driving in three, as the Chattanooga Lookouts exploded for a season-high six extra-base hits in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. The Lookouts won the Southern League North Division first half with a 42-28 record; 4 1/2 games ahead of second place Jackson. Chattanooga right-hander Paul Clemens (2-0), ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors