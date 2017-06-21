 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 72.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Marion County Teen Charged With Shooting His Mother With An Assault Rifle

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Authorities in Marion County are charging an 18-year-old with criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.

Marion County authorities have charged an 18-year-old with trying to kill his mother.

Paul Nunley is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a charged of attempted murder.

Authorities said Carolyn Henry told them that she tried to hide from her son after he shot her in the head with an assault rifle on Friday night. The family lives on Bennett Lake Road.

Nunley was found with the assault rifle inside the house.

He said he has "anger issues" and was upset that his parents had been fighting and his father left the home for a few days.


