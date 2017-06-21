Heavy Rains May Cause Flooding In Chattanooga Through The Weekend; TVA Lowers Lake Levels

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Heavy rain may cause flooding in the Chattanooga area this weekend, officials said.

Amy Maxwell of the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said the office continues to receive weather updates with the National Weather Service (Morristown, Tn.) regarding the potential heavy rain arriving in Hamilton County the end of this week.

She said, "We encourage everyone to stay tuned to their local media outlets for weather updates. Flooding is likely to occur, especially creeks, streams and small rivers. Heavy rains may be so intense that small creeks and streams are unable to accommodate so much water. Storm drains and culverts may turn into raging bodies of water. If you live in a 'flood prone' area, please be aware of all flood warning updates."

TVA officials, noting that heavy rains are forecast for much of the Tennessee Valley from tropical storm Cindy beginning Thursday, said they are taking steps designed to help minimize flooding. TVA will be lowering some lake levels to create additional water storage capacity. Those lakes being lowered include Fort Loudoun, Watts Bar, Chickamauga, Nickajack, Guntersville, Wheeler, Wilson, Pickwick, and Kentucky.

Current forecasts predict five to six inches of rain moving into the Tennessee Valley region late Thursday through Saturday. Normal rainfall for the entire month of June is usually about fourinches.

“We are taking proactive steps to prepare for this coming rain event by lowering lake levels where we have the ability to create additional storage for the rain we expect to receive,” said James Everett, manager of River Forecasting Center Operations Support. “Our team will be closely tracking this system and continuously receiving up-to-the-minute information about rainfall and lake levels. This data will be used to model various scenarios and help us minimize flood damage along TVA’s entire system of dams and reservoirs.”

With Tennessee River lake levels dropping over the next few days, property owners should take appropriate measures to protect boats and other property that may be impacted by the drawdown. When TVA begins moving more water through its dams it will cause faster-than-normal river flows and excess debris. Extra caution should be taken in all river traffic and lake recreation. Reservoir levels could also rise quickly once the rainfall accumulates into the rivers, creeks and streams that flow into the reservoirs.

On Monday, TVA began to drawn down lake levels by releasing water through hydro turbines to generate electricity. If necessary, TVA will supplement turbine releases by spilling or sluicing excess water to further lower lake levels.

Lakes located on Tennessee River tributaries will remain near current levels and only minimum flows will be released. Tributary lakes may experience spikes in water levels depending on the amount of rainfall and runoff received from the storm.

TVA manages its 49 dams, including nine dams on the main stem of the Tennessee River and 10 major tributary dams, to regulate the amount of water stored behind the dams upstream to help control flooding downstream.

Up-to-date information will be provided on TVA’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TVA) and Twitter feed (@TVAnews). Real-time lake level information is available on the free TVA Lake Info app for smartphones or at TVA.gov.

Ms. Maxwell gave some safety tips to remember:

Pay attention to hazard signs and roadblocks. Ignoring them threatens life and property, and can result in enforcement action by police.·

Rain reduces traction and causes tires to hydroplane. Slow your speed accordingly.

Water on roads may be deeper than it looks. Watch for vehicles traveling too fast. They can throw up blinding sheets of water.

Don’t cross rain-swollen washes. You can be caught in a flash flood that can sweep your vehicle away or become stranded.

Control of a vehicle is lost in six inches of water. Most vehicles will begin to float in two feet of water.

During a storm, emergency services will be very busy, only call for immediate assistance if there is a risk of life or serious property damage.Remember. . . 'Turn around, don't drown.'