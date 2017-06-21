 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 84.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Auditor Randall Defends Audit Of CVB; Says She Has No Ties To Visitors Bureau

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

County Auditor Jenneth Randall on Wednesday morning went before the County Commission defending her audit of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau.

Commissioner Tim Boyd earlier said a critical audit by a staff member of the auditor's office was never released, but a milder version was issued.

Ms. Randall said audits "must be independent, unbiased and objective."

She said the staff member who made the report is not a certified public accountant as she is.

His work, she said, "went beyond the scope of the requested information."

She said it did not have responses from CVB officials. She said she met with the CVB before submitting the official audit.

Ms. Randall said the staffer's report, including items about CVB travel that she said were not fully examined to find out reasons for the travel, "should never have been disclosed."

She said it stated that no financial reports had been filed by the agency, but she said it had.

Saying she has no ties to the CVB, she said, "I definitely don't have an agenda.

"I will not sign an audit report that is not complete or doesn't meet professional standards."


June 21, 2017

Police Investigating Incident In Which Man Was Shot On Stanfiel Street

June 21, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/21/17

June 21, 2017

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies


A man was shot several times on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will be released when it becomes available. (click for more)

(click for more)

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Investigating Incident In Which Man Was Shot On Stanfiel Street

A man was shot several times on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will be released when it becomes available. (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/21/17

(click for more)

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lest We Ever Forget

I got a wonderful letter from a reader named Paul Kirst the other day. It arrived soon after I wrote about the way our forefathers spent 84 days in a miraculous victory on the hellish island of Okinawa. The life blood of 12,520 American soldiers and the intrepidity and courage of men like19-year-old Jack Magnuson assured that we will soon celebrate another glorious Fourth of July ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Washes Away Tuesday Night's 2017 Southern League All-Star Game

Heavy rains from tropical storm Cindy forced the cancellation of the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night. The Lookouts were represented on the North Division squad by pitchers Fernando Romero, Mason Melotakis (though he was promoted to Rochester this week), and John Curtiss; and position players Nick Gordon, Edgar Corcino, and LaMonte Wade. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CFC Wins Big Over Birmingham

(click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors