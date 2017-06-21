Auditor Randall Defends Audit Of CVB; Says She Has No Ties To Visitors Bureau

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

County Auditor Jenneth Randall on Wednesday morning went before the County Commission defending her audit of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau.

Commissioner Tim Boyd earlier said a critical audit by a staff member of the auditor's office was never released, but a milder version was issued.

Ms. Randall said audits "must be independent, unbiased and objective."

She said the staff member who made the report is not a certified public accountant as she is.

His work, she said, "went beyond the scope of the requested information."

She said it did not have responses from CVB officials. She said she met with the CVB before submitting the official audit.

Ms. Randall said the staffer's report, including items about CVB travel that she said were not fully examined to find out reasons for the travel, "should never have been disclosed."

She said it stated that no financial reports had been filed by the agency, but she said it had.

Saying she has no ties to the CVB, she said, "I definitely don't have an agenda.

"I will not sign an audit report that is not complete or doesn't meet professional standards."