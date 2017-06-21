 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 85.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau.

It will also require the CVB to follow county purchasing, travel and expense policies.

The measure requires that the agency annually submit copies of all financial documents and records relating to its income and expense.

The resolution was sponsored by Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd, who has been critical of spending by the CVB, which this coming year is projected to get $8.2 million from the hotel/motel tax.

He also said the agency should open its records for public inspection.

The resolution may also pertain to the Chamber of Commerce. It pertains to non-profit groups that get 25 percent or more of their funding from the county.

Voting against were Joe Graham, Jim Fields and Greg Martin.

Commissioner Graham said the CVB had been forthcoming with the county, and he said, "I would not want to interfere with their business."


June 21, 2017

A man was shot several times on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

A man was shot several times on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense

Roy Exum: Lest We Ever Forget

I got a wonderful letter from a reader named Paul Kirst the other day. It arrived soon after I wrote about the way our forefathers spent 84 days in a miraculous victory on the hellish island of Okinawa. The life blood of 12,520 American soldiers and the intrepidity and courage of men like19-year-old Jack Magnuson assured that we will soon celebrate another glorious Fourth of July

Rain Washes Away Tuesday Night's 2017 Southern League All-Star Game

Heavy rains from tropical storm Cindy forced the cancellation of the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night. The Lookouts were represented on the North Division squad by pitchers Fernando Romero, Mason Melotakis (though he was promoted to Rochester this week), and John Curtiss; and position players Nick Gordon, Edgar Corcino, and LaMonte Wade.

PHOTOS: CFC Wins Big Over Birmingham

