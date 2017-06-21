County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau.

It will also require the CVB to follow county purchasing, travel and expense policies.

The measure requires that the agency annually submit copies of all financial documents and records relating to its income and expense.

The resolution was sponsored by Commission Finance Chairman Tim Boyd, who has been critical of spending by the CVB, which this coming year is projected to get $8.2 million from the hotel/motel tax.

He also said the agency should open its records for public inspection.

The resolution may also pertain to the Chamber of Commerce. It pertains to non-profit groups that get 25 percent or more of their funding from the county.

Voting against were Joe Graham, Jim Fields and Greg Martin.

Commissioner Graham said the CVB had been forthcoming with the county, and he said, "I would not want to interfere with their business."