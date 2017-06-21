 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 85.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Rico Says It Appears Killers Of 2 Youths At Cemetery "Were Making A Statement"

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Former City Councilman Manny Rico, who discovered two dead bodies at the Highland Memorial Gardens on Tuesday morning, said it appeared their killers "were making a statement."

Mr. Rico said the bodies were lying on a roadway. He said, "It was just a short distance from some woods. They could have dumped them there and they would not have been found for a long time."

Police said Wednesday that the slayings of Thomas Holder, 20, and a 17-year-old were "gang motivated."

It is the same cemetery at the Shepherd community where gang leader Jumoke Johnson was buried after he was gunned down in late January.

Mr. Rico, who has a monument company, said there were some unmarked graves nearby, but he did not know the location of the Johnson grave or of any other gang members who have been killed.

He said he was at the cemetery on Shepherd Road off Highway 153 and was near the back when he spotted the bodies.

He said he first thought they were sleeping and he was fearful about getting out of his vehicle. "I was afraid they might wake up and try to harm me."

Mr. Rico said their eyes were closed "and I had heard that a dead person has their eyes open."

He said he pressed down on his horn "and they didn't flinch."

He then drove on to tell the caretaker about the pair. The caretaker checked and told him, "Yes, they're dead."

 


Police Investigating Incident In Which Man Was Shot On Stanfiel Street

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/21/17

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies


A man was shot several times on Stanfiel Street in Avondale Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police are investigating, and more information will be released when it becomes available. (click for more)

(click for more)

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB ... (click for more)


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/21/17

Opinion

Make The Benefits Of Short Term Vacation Rentals Available To All Chattanooga Neighborhoods

To the Members of the Chattanooga City Council: I write to you today to thank you for your careful and deliberate consideration of short-term vacation rentals, and to offer any help we can provide in your regulatory process. Airbnb was created out of the economic dislocation of the Great Recession and is powered by everyday people who use what is typically their greatest expense ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Lest We Ever Forget

I got a wonderful letter from a reader named Paul Kirst the other day. It arrived soon after I wrote about the way our forefathers spent 84 days in a miraculous victory on the hellish island of Okinawa. The life blood of 12,520 American soldiers and the intrepidity and courage of men like19-year-old Jack Magnuson assured that we will soon celebrate another glorious Fourth of July ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Washes Away Tuesday Night's 2017 Southern League All-Star Game

Heavy rains from tropical storm Cindy forced the cancellation of the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Florida Tuesday night. The Lookouts were represented on the North Division squad by pitchers Fernando Romero, Mason Melotakis (though he was promoted to Rochester this week), and John Curtiss; and position players Nick Gordon, Edgar Corcino, and LaMonte Wade. ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CFC Wins Big Over Birmingham

(click for more)


