Public Markets To Manage And Operate Finley Stadium

Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Stadium Corporation has selected Public Markets, Inc. as the primary management group for Finley Stadium/Davenport Field and the First Tennessee Pavilion. Public Markets, which stepped in as interim managers in April, will take on broader responsibilities and oversight moving forward.

“We evaluated several strong candidates and management options, but ultimately felt that the track record and hands-on nature of the Market team provided the best solution for Finley moving forward,” said Gordon Davenport, chairman of the Stadium Corporation. “We are excited about the future, and look forward to a great partnership.” “We are excited about the future, and look forward to a great partnership.”

“Finley Stadium and the First Tennessee Pavilion have been the home of the Chattanooga Market for the last 17 years, and our entire staff is looking forward to working with Chattanooga FC and UTC towards the creation of great fan experiences,” said Chris Thomas, executive director. “We love Chattanooga, and greatly admire the impact that Finley Stadium complex has had on our community.”

Several dedicated Finley Stadium management team changes include Katie Pagnani as assistant executive director, Hayley Church as guest services manager, Sarah Hooper as Food & Beverage manager, and Ethan Nelson as facilities manager. The expanded management team will also include Accounting Manager Brandy Ridge and Melissa Siragusa as director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Public Markets is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group which organizes, creates and operates a variety of public events and community animations in the greater Chattanooga area. Public Markets is most known for organizing the popular Chattanooga Market held at First Tennessee Pavilion each

Sunday,

April-December.