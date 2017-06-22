 Thursday, June 22, 2017 74.5°F   rain   Light Rain

Public Markets To Manage And Operate Finley Stadium

Thursday, June 22, 2017
The Stadium Corporation has selected Public Markets, Inc. as the primary management group for Finley Stadium/Davenport Field and the First Tennessee Pavilion. Public Markets, which stepped in as interim managers in April, will take on broader responsibilities and oversight moving forward.

“We evaluated several strong candidates and management options, but ultimately felt that the track record and hands-on nature of the Market team provided the best solution for Finley moving forward,” said Gordon Davenport, chairman of the Stadium Corporation.
“We are excited about the future, and look forward to a great partnership.”

“Finley Stadium and the First Tennessee Pavilion have been the home of the Chattanooga Market for the last 17 years, and our entire staff is looking forward to working with Chattanooga FC and UTC towards the creation of great fan experiences,” said Chris Thomas, executive director. “We love Chattanooga, and greatly admire the impact that Finley Stadium complex has had on our community.”

Several dedicated Finley Stadium management team changes include Katie Pagnani as assistant executive director, Hayley Church as guest services manager, Sarah Hooper as Food & Beverage manager, and Ethan Nelson as facilities manager. The expanded management team will also include Accounting Manager Brandy Ridge and Melissa Siragusa as director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Public Markets is a 501(c)(3) non-profit group which organizes, creates and operates a variety of public events and community animations in the greater Chattanooga area. Public Markets is most known for organizing the popular Chattanooga Market held at First Tennessee Pavilion each Sunday, April-December. 

June 22, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 21, 2017

County Commission Passes Resolution That Will Put Commissioner On CVB Board; Have Visitors Bureau Follow County Purchasing, Travel, Expense Policies

June 21, 2017

County Commission Rejects Tax Increase; Approves $691.5 Million Budget


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ALFADO, JOSE  CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

The County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday to approve a resolution that will put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It will also require the CVB ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday morning rejected a property tax increase and approved a $691.5 million budget by a vote of 8-1. Commissioner Joe Graham earlier had discussed the commission ... (click for more)


Opinion

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Leaders Stand ‘Way Back’

Franklin McCallie, a former principal at Howard School and the maverick in one of Chattanooga’s finest families known for education, delivered an impassioned speech before the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday. Sadly, his remarks came after the commissioners had passed the FY2018 budget that has no financial methodology for the Department of Education, much maligned in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Moves Into First Place

Chattanooga FC is building steam, winners of two straight home matches, with two games remaining in the current home stand. Last Saturday, the boys in blue knocked off division leading Inter Nashville FC 2-1 thanks to some late game heroics from a Danny Reynolds free kick.  Tuesday  night, CFC opened the proverbial flood gates and scored 4 goals to beat Birmingham Hammers ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


