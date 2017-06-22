Police Arrest 36 During Riverbend, Including 24 For Underage Drinking

Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 36 people during the Riverbend Festival, including 24 for underage drinking.

The biggest challenge during the festival were the high number of underage drinkers, said police.

Offenders were either consuming alcohol prior to entering the festival (their intoxication levels peaking after they entered), or they obtained the alcohol illegally through another individual who is of the legal age to purchase and consume, said police.

Assault on Police/Resisting Arrest 1

Disorderly Conduct 2

Felony Vandalism 2

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor 2

Public Intoxication 2

Public Intoxication/Felony Vandalism 2

Suspicious Item/Bomb Squad 1

Drinking Under Age 24

Grand Total 36