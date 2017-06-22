 Thursday, June 22, 2017 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Arrest 36 During Riverbend, Including 24 For Underage Drinking

Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 36 people during the Riverbend Festival, including 24 for underage drinking.  

The biggest challenge during the festival were the high number of underage drinkers, said police. 

Offenders were either consuming alcohol prior to entering the festival (their intoxication levels peaking after they entered), or they obtained the alcohol illegally through another individual who is of the legal age to purchase and consume, said police.

Assault on Police/Resisting Arrest  1

Disorderly Conduct  2

Felony Vandalism 2

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor 2

Public Intoxication 2

Public Intoxication/Felony Vandalism 2

Suspicious Item/Bomb Squad 1

Drinking Under Age 24

Grand Total 36


June 22, 2017

The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council, at a special called meeting Thursday night.  adopted on final reading the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that will go into effect on July 1. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he will closely analyze the discussion draft of the Senate health care legislation.   He said, “Under the current health care system, families ... (click for more)

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, which involves going from doctor to doctor in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs, using TennCare ... (click for more)


The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council, at a special called meeting Thursday night.  adopted on final reading the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that will go into effect on July 1. There will be no property tax increase in the roughly $2 million budget. However, there will be an increase in the garbage fees because the Walker County landfill has increased what it charges. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he will closely analyze the discussion draft of the Senate health care legislation.   He said, “Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices.   “Congress has a responsibility to resolve these issues and stabilize the individual insurance ... (click for more)

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Leaders Stand ‘Way Back’

Franklin McCallie, a former principal at Howard School and the maverick in one of Chattanooga’s finest families known for education, delivered an impassioned speech before the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday. Sadly, his remarks came after the commissioners had passed the FY2018 budget that has no financial methodology for the Department of Education, much maligned in the ... (click for more)

Inclement Weather Forces Cancellation Of Thursday Night's Lookouts Game

Not only was Tropical Storm Cindy responsible for the cancellation of Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game, but now the storm has also resulted in the cancellation of Thursday night's game at AT&T Field with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The First Half North Division Champion Lookouts announced that Thursday's (6/22) game has been postponed due ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


