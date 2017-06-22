Corker To Closely Analyze Senate Health Care Legislation

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he will closely analyze the discussion draft of the Senate health care legislation.

He said, “Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices.

“Congress has a responsibility to resolve these issues and stabilize the individual insurance market, and over the next several days, I will take time to fully review the legislative text and seek input from a wide range of stakeholders across our state. I will make a final decision based on whether this legislation, on the whole, is better than what is in place today.”

Tennesseans who wish to read the discussion draft and provide input to Senator Corker can do so at corker.senate.gov.