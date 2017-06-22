 Thursday, June 22, 2017 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lookout Mountain, Ga., Passes $2 Million Budget Without Tax Increase: Line Item Included For Long-Planned New Town Center

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council, at a special called meeting Thursday night.  adopted on final reading the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that will go into effect on July 1. There will be no property tax increase in the roughly $2 million budget. However, there will be an increase in the garbage fees because the Walker County landfill has increased what it charges.

 

This is the first time there has been a line item in the budget for the city’s long-planned Town Center development.

The total amount of $92,000 is planned for use as debt service for the development, with $35,000 from the general fund identified in the budget for getting the project started. An additional $22,000 will come from the hotel/motel tax and $35,000 from the SPLOST fund (special-purpose local-option sales tax) for that purpose.

 

Mayor David Bennett has been meeting with architects for the new municipal buildings and hopes to have a recommendation to present to the council in July.

 

Other items planned for in the budget include lease payments of $22,000 for a new garbage truck, and an increase from $23,000 to $36,000 for the parks and recreation department.

 

The council voted unanimously to approve the 2017-2018 budget.

 

An amendment to the 2017 budget, ending June 30, was approved in order to make adjustments for unexpected, unbudgeted expenses that occurred throughout the year.

 


June 25, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 22, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Passes $2 Million Budget Without Tax Increase: Line Item Included For Long-Planned New Town Center

June 22, 2017

Corker To Closely Analyze Senate Health Care Legislation


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council, at a special called meeting Thursday night.  adopted on final reading the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that will go into effect on July 1. ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he will closely analyze the discussion draft of the Senate health care legislation.   He said, “Under the current health care system, families ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Passes $2 Million Budget Without Tax Increase: Line Item Included For Long-Planned New Town Center

The Lookout Mountain, Georgia City Council, at a special called meeting Thursday night.  adopted on final reading the budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that will go into effect on July 1. There will be no property tax increase in the roughly $2 million budget. However, there will be an increase in the garbage fees because the Walker County landfill has increased what it charges. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Edd Wilson Was A Great Visionary

We want to add to the many heart-felt messages that have been expressed regarding the recent passing of Tom Edd Wilson, a truly great visionary.    While he made his mark on many local organizations, Tom Edd will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who worked closely with him at Erlanger.   We benefited greatly from his steady guidance, leadership ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Leaders Stand ‘Way Back’

Franklin McCallie, a former principal at Howard School and the maverick in one of Chattanooga’s finest families known for education, delivered an impassioned speech before the Hamilton County Commission on Wednesday. Sadly, his remarks came after the commissioners had passed the FY2018 budget that has no financial methodology for the Department of Education, much maligned in the ... (click for more)

Sports

Inclement Weather Forces Cancellation Of Thursday Night's Lookouts Game

Not only was Tropical Storm Cindy responsible for the cancellation of Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game, but now the storm has also resulted in the cancellation of Thursday night's game at AT&T Field with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The First Half North Division Champion Lookouts announced that Thursday's (6/22) game has been postponed due ... (click for more)

Cleveland High School Selects Joey Knox As Head Wrestling Coach

Cleveland High School has selected Joey Knox as the next head coach for the Blue Raider Wrestling program.  Coach Knox has been with the wrestling program as an assistant since 2013.  During his assistant coaching tenure, the team has secured six Team State Championships, including five individual State Champions and 20 State Medalists.    Cleveland High ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors