Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALLARD, TANIKKA NICHOLE
1722 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR
2730 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEATY, WANDA CAROL
8850 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOGGS, JARRED EVAN
40 KRISTA CR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOSS, RONNY DEXTER
1304 VANESSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
BROWN, CLARENCE RAY
1023 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37321
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER
6922 GREENWAY DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME
2315 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, LAUREN M
220 STATON RD BELVIDERE, 37306
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE
2223 EAST HARBOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CHRISTENSEN, CLINT A
3859 HEARTH STONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE
5302 DORSEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
738 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
COLVIN, LAVALE
1117 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIN, THOMAS IAN
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DURDEN, TILLMAN JR
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
---
EBERHARDT, CHARLES
126 SPRAYNER TER LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN
262 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EVANS, DEWAYNE LYNELL
3840 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRADY, JIMMY LEE
3008 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
2136 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HALL, KYMBERLY JO
60 PRIVATE ROAD 1020 TEXARKANA, 71854
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO
46 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HUDSON, KENNETH SCOTT
8803 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
HULSEY, JUSTIN LUKE
1064 JULLIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3004 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, BRIAN KENDALL
2028 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, SHANNA JOAN
351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KENDRICK, ANTOINE
749 W. MAIN ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK
2217 WHITE OAK SWAMP RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE
1611 SOUTH WATKINS APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
1415 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT
724 ASTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR
9038 HOOPER HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST )
---
MASSENGILL, ASHLEY LEA
4610 MOSS CREEK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
922 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCNAUGHTON, SCOTT ALLEN
425 N MAGNOLIA AVE ORLANDO, 32801
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
METZGER, LANDON K
9824 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
2419 NORTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT
433 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLER, JODY LEE
2406 HWY 151 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
MOORE, BRANDON
258 BANBERRY DR MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN
3619 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MVUYEKURE, ALEX
1114 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PUGH, LYVESTER DEWAYNE
502 FISHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN
179 MELISSA DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROYSE, LASHONDA MAE
1519 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STENNETT, TONI MARIE
83 BROWNS CHAPEL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STONE, CHARLES RONALD
4006 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SULLIVAN, KEVIN MATTHEW
923 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 373433664
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
TONEY, CHARLES DESHON
1811 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
VON HOLLEN, MEGAN KATHLEEN
6956 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY
7709 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374162735
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, LINDSEY JORDAN
1706 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WRIGHT, JAZMYN LASHAY
502 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, TYLER LEE
740 CR 4203 DEKALB, 75559
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, TANIKKA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOGGS, JARRED EVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSS, RONNY DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|BURNS, LAUREN M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CHRISTENSEN, CLINT A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/11/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
|
|COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|COLVIN, LAVALE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURTIN, THOMAS IAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DURDEN, TILLMAN JR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
|
|EBERHARDT, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 05/15/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, DEWAYNE LYNELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FRADY, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GREEN, TORRES ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HUDSON, KENNETH SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|HULSEY, JUSTIN LUKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/08/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, BRIAN KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/23/1993
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/22/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST )
|
|MASSENGILL, ASHLEY LEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCNAUGHTON, SCOTT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/07/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|METZGER, LANDON K
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
|
|MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MVUYEKURE, ALEX
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROYSE, LASHONDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STENNETT, TONI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VON HOLLEN, MEGAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, LINDSEY JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|