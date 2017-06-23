 Friday, June 23, 2017 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALLARD, TANIKKA NICHOLE 
1722 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR 
2730 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEATY, WANDA CAROL 
8850 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOGGS, JARRED EVAN 
40 KRISTA CR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOSS, RONNY DEXTER 
1304 VANESSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
BROWN, CLARENCE RAY 
1023 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER 
6922 GREENWAY DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA 
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BUFORD, JERRY JEROME 
2315 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, LAUREN M 
220 STATON RD BELVIDERE, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE 
2223 EAST HARBOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CHRISTENSEN, CLINT A 
3859 HEARTH STONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE 
5302 DORSEY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN 
738 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
COLVIN, LAVALE 
1117 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIN, THOMAS IAN 
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DURDEN, TILLMAN JR 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
---
EBERHARDT, CHARLES 
126 SPRAYNER TER LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN 
262 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EVANS, DEWAYNE LYNELL 
3840 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRADY, JIMMY LEE 
3008 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071515 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GREEN, TORRES ANDRE 
2136 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT 
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
HALL, KYMBERLY JO 
60 PRIVATE ROAD 1020 TEXARKANA, 71854 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
HOLLAND, KRISTY JO 
46 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HUDSON, KENNETH SCOTT 
8803 WINDHAVEN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
HULSEY, JUSTIN LUKE 
1064 JULLIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN 
3004 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, BRIAN KENDALL 
2028 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, SHANNA JOAN 
351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KENDRICK, ANTOINE 
749 W. MAIN ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK 
2217 WHITE OAK SWAMP RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE 
1611 SOUTH WATKINS APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON 
1415 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT 
724 ASTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR 
9038 HOOPER HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST )
---
MASSENGILL, ASHLEY LEA 
4610 MOSS CREEK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY 
922 HEMLOCK DRIVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCNAUGHTON, SCOTT ALLEN 
425 N MAGNOLIA AVE ORLANDO, 32801 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
METZGER, LANDON K 
9824 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO 
2419 NORTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
---
MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT 
433 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILLER, JODY LEE 
2406 HWY 151 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
MOORE, BRANDON 
258 BANBERRY DR MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
---
MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN 
3619 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MVUYEKURE, ALEX 
1114 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY 
2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PUGH, LYVESTER DEWAYNE 
502 FISHER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN 
179 MELISSA DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROYSE, LASHONDA MAE 
1519 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3201 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STENNETT, TONI MARIE 
83 BROWNS CHAPEL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STONE, CHARLES RONALD 
4006 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SULLIVAN, KEVIN MATTHEW 
923 DOLORES DR HIXSON, 373433664 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
TONEY, CHARLES DESHON 
1811 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
VON HOLLEN, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
6956 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY 
7709 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374162735 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILSON, LINDSEY JORDAN 
1706 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WRIGHT, JAZMYN LASHAY 
502 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, TYLER LEE 
740 CR 4203 DEKALB, 75559 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

