Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, TANIKKA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOGGS, JARRED EVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSS, RONNY DEXTER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INDECENCY BROWN, DAVIS OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR WALKER COUNTY GA) BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT BURNS, LAUREN M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALBOUGH, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHRISTENSEN, CLINT A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/11/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

COLVIN, LAVALE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURTIN, THOMAS IAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DURDEN, TILLMAN JR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT) EBERHARDT, CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 05/15/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EVANS, DEWAYNE LYNELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FRADY, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GREEN, TORRES ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HUDSON, KENNETH SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

HULSEY, JUSTIN LUKE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/08/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, BRIAN KENDALL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/23/1993

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIMSEY, KEVIN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/22/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST ) MASSENGILL, ASHLEY LEA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCNAUGHTON, SCOTT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/07/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

METZGER, LANDON K

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MIDDLEBROOKS, KELVIN DESMO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA MIDDLEBROOKS, WILLIAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MOORE, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION MOSELY, JULIS CALHOUN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MVUYEKURE, ALEX

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 RODDY, BAILEY KRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ROYSE, LASHONDA MAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA