12 "Johns" Arrested In Multi-Agency Prostitution Sting Operation In East Ridge, Including Doctor, Teacher

Friday, June 23, 2017

A joint operation was conducted on Wednesday by the East Ridge Police Department in cooperation with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Chattanooga Police Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to combat human trafficking and prostitution complaints within the city of East Ridge.

The operation was conducted over a two-day period when online advertisements were posted and suspect “Johns” agreed to meet undercover female officers at a local hotel for sexual acts in exchange for cash.

A total of 12 “Johns” were arrested and charged with patronizing of prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school. Additionally, one “John” was charged with trafficking illegal prescription narcotics. The “Johns” arrested included a local school teacher, emergency room doctor, certified nursing assistant, commercial truck driver, and sales associate. A 2011 BMW 750 Li and loaded firearm were both seized during the course of the operation.

The BMW seized was driven to the location by Brandon Moore. It was seized because of possession of Schedule IV narcotics, xanax, for resale, police said.

Those arrested were:

Brandon Joseph Moore of McDonald, (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school, possession of Schedule VI narcotics for resale)

Rajendra Patel of Chamblee, Ga. (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Marvin Dwight Davis Jr. of Chattanooga (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Michael James Schaffers of Seaford, De. (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Dr. Clint Austin Christensen of Chattanooga (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school, public intoxication)

Matthew Rooker of Chattanooga (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Daniel Eliseo Rojop Sontay of Chattanooga (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Christopher P. Smith of Signal Mountain (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Benjamin Njogu of Mason City, Ia. (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Nicholas P. Savastand of East Ridge (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

James L. Cross of Ringgold (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)

Zachary Vic of Ringgold, a teacher at Heritage High School (patronizing prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school)