Harwell, Tracy Request Attorney General's Opinion On Immigration Legislation

Friday, June 23, 2017

House Speaker Beth Harwell and Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Tracy sent a letter requesting an Attorney General’s opinion on Metropolitan of Nashville's recent sanctuary city ordinance.

"Our local, state, and federal law enforcement officials must be able to work together to keep our families and communities safe," said Speaker Harwell. "The Tennessee General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a ban on sanctuary cities in 2009, and this ordinance demonstrates a reckless disregard for state and federal law.

"Speaker Pro Tempore Tracy and I are seeking clarity from the Attorney General so we can determine how best to proceed. This is not only public safety issue for Nashville, but for our whole state."

Link to 2009 legislation: http://wapptest.legislature.state.tn.us/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=HB1354&ga=106

Here is the letter to Attorney General Herbert Slatery:

Dear General Slatery,

As you know, the council of the Metropolitan of Nashville and Davidson County is considering passage of Ordinance No. BL2017-739 relative to illegal immigration. We are writing to you today to seek a formal opinion as to whether the ordinance, if adopted, would have any effect on enforcement of Federal immigration laws or on current state law, including Tennessee Code Annotated Title 7, Chapter 68, intended to insure compliance with the Federal law.

As always, we appreciate the exceptional work that your staff provides to this General Assembly and to the citizens of Tennessee. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Respectfully submitted,

Speaker Jim Tracy

Speaker Pro Tempore

Representative Beth Harwell

Speaker of the House